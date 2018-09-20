Nokia 7.1 Plus render leaks: Dual rear cameras, waterdrop notch and more

HMD Global announced the first X series smartphone - the Nokia X6 in May this year. Following the same, the company launched a few more models in the lineup. Back in August, the X6 and X5 were launched in India with the monikers Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus. But it looks like the company doesn't want to rest with these launches for this year.

As suggested by several reports in the recent times, HMD Global is speculated to be working on a new X series smartphone likely dubbed Nokia X7. And, it goes without saying that this smartphone could be launched in the global markets as the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

While the details of this smartphone remain a mystery for now, a report by MySmartPrice has revealed the first official render of the upcoming smartphone. This leaked render sheds light on some of the details, especially on the design front.

Nokia 7.1 Plus official render leaks

What looks like the official render of the smartphone shows a design that is similar to that of the recently launched Nokia 6.1 Plus. The device seems to feature a metal frame at the middle along with glass at both the front and rear. While some recent leaks suggested that there could be a notchless display, this one shows a narrow notch at the top of the display. Though it isn't wide, it appears to resemble that of the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Besides this, the render shows the dual rear cameras with the two lenses positioned vertically at the top center of the rear panel. The LED flash module is positioned underneath the dual camera setup. There is a Carl Zeiss branding as well and it appears to have a minor camera bump. The circular fingerprint sensor seems to be positioned at the rear as there are thin bezels surrounding the screen.

Expected price in India

For now, there is no word regarding when we can expect this smartphone to be announced. But it looks like the device could be launched sometime later this year. However, if it arrives in the country, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 25,000. And, it could be a successor to the Nokia 7 Plus launched earlier this year.