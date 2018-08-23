Nokia X7 front panel emerges online: Display notch and Snapdragon 710 SoC likely

Nokia X5 and X6 that went official in China few months back were launched globally as the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus. These are the first smartphones from the company to flaunt a notch display. Now, it looks like HMD Global is prepping another notch display smartphone allegedly dubbed Nokia X7.

An image showing the front panel of the alleged Nokia X7 has been leaked online showing a notch on top. The image has been leaked by Nokiamob and shows a large-sized notch with cutouts for the selfie camera and earpiece. The looks like the design will be similar to that of the Nokia X5 and Nokia X6 smartphones.

As this image shows only the front panel of the alleged Nokia smartphone, the rear design of the smartphone remains a mystery. We can expect it to sport dual cameras at the rear and a fingerprint sensor as seen in the previous models.

Nokia X7 specifications

For now, there is no word regarding the specifications of the upcoming Nokia smartphone. However, the well-known Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt shared the details of an upcoming smartphone back in June. Going by the same, the device comes is codenamed Phoenix. He revealed that the Nokia Phoenix could arrive with a Snapdragon 710 SoC and debut in winter/autumn 2018. It was speculated that the X7 might have a better build than the X5 and X6 and feature 4GB/6GB RAM.

Global launch possible

Notably, the Nokia X6 was announced in May in China. It carried the credit of being the first notch display smartphone from the Finnish company. The global variant of the X6 dubbed Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in India earlier this week for Rs. 15,999. This device was launched alongside the Nokia 5.1 Plus in the country.

Given that the previous generation models in the X series have been launched in the global markets, we can expect the alleged Nokia X7 that has emerged in the rumors to also be launched in the global markets including India later.

As of now, there is no further information regarding the alleged Nokia smartphone in the making. We can expect official confirmation to hit the web in the coming days.