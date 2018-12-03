PUBG Mobile is 2018's best Android game

About the game

PUBG Mobile is an online mobile game where players have to locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies. In the gameplay, players need to defeat every player in the battleground that forces players to run towards a shrinking play zone for their survival. The last man or squad standing will win the match.

Gameplay

The game is build of powerful visual experience with rich detail, realistic gameplay effects and a massive HD map for Battle Royale. The gameplay is very realistic with its 3D sound effects and 7.1 channel surround sound.

Weapons and Vehicles

During the gameplay, you will receive an arsenal of firearms, melee weapons, and throwables you have to use these weapons to shoot, beat down, or incinerate your adversaries.

The also includes a variety of vehicles like cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats to hunt down your enemies. You can use them to travel from one location to other throughout the map. You can also use them to race to the play zone.

Rules

If upon you whether you want to play solo or in a team. You can invite your friends and create a team to win the game. You can come up with different battle plans to defeat your enemies.

The most important part of the game is, it comes with powerful anti-cheat mechanisms which ensure a fun and fair environment for all PUBG MOBILE players.