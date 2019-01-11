PUBG addiction: Man suffers mental imbalance after continuous gameplay

If you are a PUBG player then don't be addictive to the game or else you can end up landing into a mental hospital. Yes, this is true, it has been reported that a fitness trainer from Jammu has lost his mental balance after playing PUBG for 10 days. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG has seen huge popularity among all gaming society.

According to UNI report, a fitness trainer from Jammu has started injuring himself because of his addiction towards the game. Eventually, he ended up in the hospital because of injuries.

The report also indicated that there was a mental imbalance triggered because of online gaming. However, this is not the first case, there are more five cases which has happened in Jammu.

According to the reports, the trainer was allegedly addicted to the PUBG Mobile game. He played the game over a span of ten days and after completing a mission, he started hitting himself and injured himself.

"The patient is unstable at the moment and has partially lost his mental balance", UNI quoted doctor at the hospital. The doctor also said that the patient was recognizing people, but his mind was not conscious and still affected by the online game.

Locals have appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik to get this game ban in the state and country.

Opinion

We don't know how the ban is going to work with the metal pressure of an individual. There are many incidences happened because of several different reasons. If we are going to ban everything then, this will not be a democratic country. From India, there is million player who plays this game on a daily basis. Excess of anything can become an addiction and addiction is always harmful to everyone.