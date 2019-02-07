PUBG Mobile teaser confirms arrival of Zombie mode with 0.11.0 update

Are you still waiting for the Zombie mode on PUBG Mobile then this going be good news for you? As we all know that the developers were planning to bring the most awaited zombie model with 0.11.0 update, and the game is already available in beta version. Tencent has announced the collaboration with the Resident Evil 2 game, back in 2018. Now the company has confirmed via an official tweet which indicates that the Zombies are coming soon.

The PUBG Mobile's official Twitter account posted saying, 'Only the strong will survive' tagging @RE_Games and an image of the upcoming new feature. The caption totally justifies the new mode because I have played the beta version and after a point, it was very difficult to kill the zombies, they will be following you everywhere and trying to attack.

This mode will be a time-limited event, in this new mode Zombies from the Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the Erangel map. Players have to survive the map by killing the zombies and Resident Evil 2 bosses who will come in each wave.

Players will have to survive each wave of Zombies and with each wave, the number of zombies and boss will increase. The game will also add Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update will also bring the all-new moonlight to the Vikendi map. This is night mode with a more prominent Moon which is already available in the PC version. The developers are also adding push-to-talk chat in matches which will work like a walkie-talkie. The Sanhok map will also be made available in Arcade - Quick Match mode as well.

According to earlier reports, the new version of the game is expected to roll out sometime this week. The tweet from the PUBG Mobile official handle made it more concrete.

Source