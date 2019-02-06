PUBG Mobile rolls out 0.11.0 update with Bonus Challenge and more

Almost all the PUBG Mobile players are eagerly waiting to play the zombie mode. It has been reported that the game is going to introduce the stable version of the mode with 0.11.0 update. However, a recent report claimed that Tencent games are not ready to bring the zombie mode now. But instead of that, the developers are getting the Bonus Challenge to the game, which will allow players to convert their Battle coins to Unknown Cash.

This will allow them to buy new unique cosmetic gears like skins for weapons and outfit. The Bonus Challenge os similar to the PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge which was introduced earlier.

Basically, in this challenge, you need to register for a solo player. To enter, the players need the Bonus Challenge Vouchers or Unknown Cash and they can choose from three tires - Novice, Adept, and Expert. Each kill in the gameplay will grant points to the player which can be used to get UC packs or cosmetic items.

According to famous YouTuber, Mr Ghost Gaming, every kill makers in the Novice Bonus Challenge in PUBG Mobile get them 15 points. Adept players will get them 30 points for the kill and Expert players will get 45 points respectively. One point is equal to one battle coin, and there is a maximum earning cap of 1,500.

The PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge is open to Android, iOS and PC Emulator player and it is limited to 60 players per match. Moreover, the top player will be highlighted by the end of the game in the top 30 lists.