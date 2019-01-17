J&K student body seeks a ban on PUBG Mobile, game blamed for poor board results

PUBG Mobile is one of the best online games for smartphone, in 2018 the games have been titled as the most downloaded and played games across the world including India. It seems that the popularity of the game is so hight that the student body of the Jammu and Kashmir Student Association has asked Governor Satya Pal Naik to put an immediate ban on the game.

According to the association, the PUBG Mobile game is very addictive and has resulted in poor results for the students of class X and XII board exams. However, the state governor is yet to say anything on this matter.

"The game should have been banned immediately after the poor performance of 12th and 10th class results but still we haven't seen any action," said Deputy Chairman Raqif Makhdoomi according to a report on Pristine Kashmir. "The addiction to this game has become more concerning than addiction to drugs as we get to see youngsters 24 hours on the mobile phones and playing the game and doing nothing. We request the governor administration to immediately ban the game."

This is not the first time PUBG Mobile has comes under the spotlight for a wrong reason. A recent incident was reported that a fitness trained in Jammu was admitted in the hospital. He played the game over a span of ten days and after completing a mission, he started hitting himself and injured himself.

Even in this case, the Locals has appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik to get this game ban in the state and country.

Opinion

I don't understand banning something is going to help students in improving their results. If the government will ban PUBG Mobile then there are plenty of other games which are there on iOS and Android platform. The problem with the new generation is that they invest their major time with their smartphone. There should be an awareness to stop them getting addicted to social media virtual games and inspire them to indulge in practical games and focus on their studies.

As a conclusion, I think banning any game or app of the smartphone is not a good idea to stop someone from doing it. Restricting someone of doing something makes them more obsessed about it.