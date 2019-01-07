PUBG Mobile launches website to take selfies in Vikendi theme and outfit

The popular smartphone game PUBG Mobile introduced the winter theme back in December last month. But it seems that the celebrations of the winter theme are not over yet. To celebrate the release of the Vikendi snow map the company has come up with a new website for fans to take Vikendi themed selfies. This is not an update and its nothing to do with the game. Just to recall, Vikendi snow map was first made available for PUBG PC later it was introduced to the mobile version.

The website will be only accessed properly from smartphones. The website has been created to fit smartphone displays. The homepage of the website shows an example of how you will look after clicking selfies. There is a dedicated page with all the rules of the website, the instructions are simple. The user needs to click a selfie first then select an outfit from the option and adjust the photo.

In addition to that, you can also add holiday greetings and send the images to your friends and family. Tencent Games assures that non of the images and text will be saved by the website. Mainly, there are four outfit options from which you can select.

The company is calling this service is PUBG Mobile New Year Car. Developers are also bringing a new update. In this latest update, developers are adding new features to enhance the gaming experience. The new update brings Zombies, Rickshaw and an MK47 weapon. The game has recently received the new Snow map Vikendi. Now the game is pushing for another major change.

PUBG Mobile January update

Tukshai (Rickshaw) for Sanhok map

New snow area in Erangel map

New death cam feature to show you a replay of how you died

Zombies Mode

MK 47 Mutant rifle

Laser sight for weapons

Snow bike for Vikendi

New dance emotes

Classic Voices will return

PUBG Vikendi map will be removed from beta