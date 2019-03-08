PUBG Mobile Alert: You can land up in jail for playing PUBG in Surat district News oi-Karan Sharma Surat district administration imposes a ban on PUBG Mobile. But how does it's going to decrease the cases of addiction?

Popular online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds widely known as PUBG is once again in the news headlines. This time it's about banning the online game. According to the reports, the Surat District administration imposed a ban on the game on Thursday. The reason behind banning the game was increasing incidents of accidents, addiction and violence among children and youth.

Just to recall, there is a number of cases which has been reported in the past about the online game PUBG. A fitness trainer in Jammu ends up in the hospital after harming himself when he lost a match in PUBG. A teenage boy aged 18 years end his life when his family denied buying him a premium smartphone so that he can play PUBG on it.

According to a recent report, 25-year old man accidentally drank acid mistaking it with water while playing the game in his courtyard.

The circular for banning the PUBG Mobile game has been sent to a list of primary education officers of the district. The circular is ordering all primary education officers to take necessary measures to reduce the numbers of cases related to PUBG Mobile and addiction. It also seeks ban enforcement on the online game.

"The NCPCR had sent a letter to all the states and recommended a ban on the game. All the states are required to implement it. Looking at the negative effects of the game, we had recently sent a letter to the state government recommending a ban on the game," PTI quoted Jagruti Pandya, Chairperson of Gujarat Child rights body.

Opinion

It's correct that there are many cases in the past related to the addiction of PUBG Mobile, but putting a ban on the game is not going to help anyone. Addiction can happen with anything some people are addicted to their phone, laptop, games and other materialistic things. But that doesn't mean that the government will ban each and everything.

They have to spread awareness about the game and come with some ideas where childer will be motivated to real life gaming instead of virtual gaming. There are many live streamers who are dependent on the PUBG Mobile gaming and achieved huge success from the game. Banning the game will also affect their revenue. Moreover, recently Tencent Games has introduced a restriction on playing the game for players under the age of 13, and soon they are going to bring this to India too. This step was taken to avoid cases of addiction.

I don't think banning something is really going to help anyone, because there are many alternatives from which people will get access to the game. We have already witnessed something the same when the government banned u-torrent and porn sites in India.

If banning is really going to work in our country, then the first thing which is supposed to be ban is liquor, drugs and tobacco. Because we all know there are more cases of death every year in India because of liquor addiction and tobacco. According to a report from Scroll.in India records about 10 suicides due to drug or alcohol addiction.

According to the data published by the WHO, nearly 8,00,000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds. So the government should ban these products first in India rather than banning an online game. As a conclusion, I will say that India has some bigger issues which we have to be solved before giving to much attention to a mobile game.