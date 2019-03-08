ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    PUBG Mobile Alert: You can land up in jail for playing PUBG in Surat district

    Surat district administration imposes a ban on PUBG Mobile. But how does it's going to decrease the cases of addiction?

    By
    |

    Popular online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds widely known as PUBG is once again in the news headlines. This time it's about banning the online game. According to the reports, the Surat District administration imposed a ban on the game on Thursday. The reason behind banning the game was increasing incidents of accidents, addiction and violence among children and youth.

    PUBG Mobile Alert: You can land up in jail for playing PUBG in Surat

     

    Just to recall, there is a number of cases which has been reported in the past about the online game PUBG. A fitness trainer in Jammu ends up in the hospital after harming himself when he lost a match in PUBG. A teenage boy aged 18 years end his life when his family denied buying him a premium smartphone so that he can play PUBG on it.

    According to a recent report, 25-year old man accidentally drank acid mistaking it with water while playing the game in his courtyard.

    The circular for banning the PUBG Mobile game has been sent to a list of primary education officers of the district. The circular is ordering all primary education officers to take necessary measures to reduce the numbers of cases related to PUBG Mobile and addiction. It also seeks ban enforcement on the online game.

    "The NCPCR had sent a letter to all the states and recommended a ban on the game. All the states are required to implement it. Looking at the negative effects of the game, we had recently sent a letter to the state government recommending a ban on the game," PTI quoted Jagruti Pandya, Chairperson of Gujarat Child rights body.

    PUBG Mobile Alert: You can land up in jail for playing PUBG in Surat

     

    Opinion

    It's correct that there are many cases in the past related to the addiction of PUBG Mobile, but putting a ban on the game is not going to help anyone. Addiction can happen with anything some people are addicted to their phone, laptop, games and other materialistic things. But that doesn't mean that the government will ban each and everything.

    They have to spread awareness about the game and come with some ideas where childer will be motivated to real life gaming instead of virtual gaming. There are many live streamers who are dependent on the PUBG Mobile gaming and achieved huge success from the game. Banning the game will also affect their revenue. Moreover, recently Tencent Games has introduced a restriction on playing the game for players under the age of 13, and soon they are going to bring this to India too. This step was taken to avoid cases of addiction.

    I don't think banning something is really going to help anyone, because there are many alternatives from which people will get access to the game. We have already witnessed something the same when the government banned u-torrent and porn sites in India. 

    PUBG Mobile Alert: You can land up in jail for playing PUBG in Surat

    If banning is really going to work in our country, then the first thing which is supposed to be ban is liquor, drugs and tobacco. Because we all know there are more cases of death every year in India because of liquor addiction and tobacco. According to a report from Scroll.in India records about 10 suicides due to drug or alcohol addiction.

    According to the data published by the WHO, nearly 8,00,000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds. So the government should ban these products first in India rather than banning an online game. As a conclusion, I will say that India has some bigger issues which we have to be solved before giving to much attention to a mobile game.

    Read More About: pubg addiction pubg ban gaming news
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue