PUBG announces Face It Global Summit with a pool prize of $400,000 News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG announces Face It Global Submit tournament with a prize pool of $400,000. All you need to know about the tournament.

PUBG has announced a new tournament known as Face It Global Summit with a prize pool of $400,000. The tournament will be held between April 16 to April 21, 2019. 24 teams will be invited to compete at the FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic by qualifying in their respective regions. The slots available for qualification are as shown. The top 3 regions will receive an additional slot each at the PUBG Global Championship in November.

First, there will be a group stage in which 24 teams compete over 3 days of group stage action. Teams are split into 3 groups, with each group playing against each on 6 maps.

Day 1: Group A vs. Group B

Day 2: Group B vs. Group C

Day 3: Group A vs. Group C

Placements are decided on total points over 12 matches. Matches are played from London but will be only broadcasted online.

Then the elimination stage will come in which the last 16 groups from the Group Stage classification goes up against each other in more than 6 maps to figure out who makes it to the Grand Finals, and who returns home.

Positions are decided on total points combined from Group Stage and Elimination Stage maps, with the last 8 groups wiped out from the challenge and the main 8 groups proceeding onward to the Grand Finals.

This stage will be played in London before a live audience, so you'll get the opportunity to see your most loved group face to face regardless of whether they're the first dispensed with.

Grand finals will be held between April 20 - 21. The top 16 teams from the Group and Elimination stages playoff for the "FACEIT Global Summit" title and the honour of being crowned the best team in the world. Placement is determined over 12 maps, with 6 maps per day over the two Grand Finals days.

