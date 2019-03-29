ENGLISH

    PUBG Mobile recently released its latest update 0.11.5 to the game with on the occasion of its first-anniversary celebration. There are a lot of things happening under the first anniversary including event, new in-game items, costumes and more. Along with the update, the developers have also added a new feature in the game which will allow users to check their entire year stats.

    PUBG Mobile: First year stats to gain you in-game rewards and more

     

    On March 27, PUBG Mobile tweeted with its official handle that if players will share the screenshot of their stats, then they will have a chance of winning the Anniversary Parachute which is going to permanently be theirs in the player's inventory. 

    In order to take a screenshot of your stat, first, you need to open the PUBG Mobile and head to the events section where you can see a section called 'PUBG Mobile: First Year'. Taping on the option will take you to a page which will show your Anniversary report. This will show you your performance throughout the year. 

    PUBG Mobile: First year stats to gain you in-game rewards and more

    The Anniversary report will show you total matches played, total wins total top 10s, total kills and a lot more. It will also show you which mode you played the most. It will also tell you how many time you knocked your enemies with a pan this year, and how many times you are knocked down by your enemies. 

    PUBG Mobile: First year stats to gain you in-game rewards and more

     

    The figures will also show you how many times you were knocked while crossing the streets by vehicles. The Anniversary report will also let you know how many time you died because of falling from a high area, from drowning and the one which all the PUBG players hate is blue zone. You will also get to know how many lives you've saved in the game by reviving them. Also, you will get the stats of how many friends you made during this year. 

    PUBG Mobile: First year stats to gain you in-game rewards and more

    In the last slide, you will get an option of sharing the stats or repeat it once again. Click on the SHARE button and you are all set to go. 

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
