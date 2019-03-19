PUBG Mobile Season 6 set to arrive on March 20 with new vehicles News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG Mobile new Season 6 is all set to release on March 20. The update will bring some new vehicles and guns in the game. All you need to know about the new update.

PUBG Mobile has become the most popular online game since its launch. The game has managed to be in the headline for bad and good reasons. Now, the developers have announced the arrival of Season 6 which is going to be good news for all the PUBG players. According to the report the update will be released on March 20 and this will bring a whole lot of new inclusions in the game. The new update will bring new guns, Vehicles and more.

Tencent games have also released a notice which states, "We will be pushing an update on March 20th without taking the servers offline. Please make sure you have enough space on your device and download the update via Wifi."

Furthermore, the notice suggests that this update will also unlock the new Ranked Season and Royal Pass Season. With the new update, the player will be able to view RP rankings of the entire regions and your friends directly from the Royal Pass page.

Elite Pass Plus purchase will now have additional rewards apart from instant gaining 25 ranks. Weekly challenges will now have more points. Point rewards can be collected with one tap. The new update will also bring birthday parties on Spawn Island. There will be a light firework and collect crates during the matches. Players can open the collected crates after the match and get the anniversary reward. Moreover during the match players will also get to collect spawned birthday cake for a surprise.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update

Dynamic weather added to Erangel and Miramar maps.

Added a new weapon: G36C rifle (Vikendi Only). Fires 5.56mm rounds and can be equipped with stocks. Replaces SCAR-L in Vikendi.

Added a new Sanhok-exclusive vehicle: Tukshai, a three-wheeled bus. This will replace the Jeep, Dacia and Mini Bus.

"I got supplies" will be retained back with the update.

Subscription of the Royal Pass will be started in early April. There are two plans one will be Prime and another will be Plus. Both the plans come with free daily UC, Royal Pass points, daily 80% discounts on Crates, purchasing BP and more.

So these are the new changes PUBG Mobile is going to bring soon to all the players across the world.

