PUBG Mobile ban: Tencent India exploring options to lift ban News oi-Karan Sharma 10 people arrested in Rajkot for playing PUBG Mobile. Now, Tencent India team has come up with a statement which ensures that the ban will be lifted soon.

On March 16, Rajkot police reportedly arrested 10 people for playing PUBG Mobile online game. Now the developers of the game have commented on the issue and explained their plans to convince the government and authorities to lift the ban from PUBG in Gujrat. According to Tencent, it has begun to grow player in the country.

PUBG India team said in a statement released to media, "PUBG Mobile is a game. It is meant merely for entertainment and should be enjoyed in a healthy and responsible manner. In consonance with our endeavor to continue promoting responsible gaming experience, we are working on the introduction of a healthy gameplay system in India to promote balanced, responsible gaming, including limiting play time for under-aged players. We were thus surprised to learn that local authorities in a few cities have decided to impose a ban on playing our game.

We are working to understand the legal basis of such bans, and hope we can have a constructive dialogue with relevant authorities to explain our objectives and that they withdraw the prohibition. To PUBG Mobile players, we want to assure you that we are on your side and we will try our best to find a reasonable solution."

This is the first case ever in the history of India, where people are getting arrested for playing a game. Moreover, Rajkot police have also seized the mobile of the players for investigation purpose. Now, we don't know what kind of crime these guys have committed for which police has seized their smartphones for investigation.

Let's see what Tencent Games are going to lift the ban in Indian states. Currently, it's not clear whether Tencent is going bring the same restriction for players under 13-year old in China or they have some other plans for India.

