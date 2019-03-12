PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Register and Stand a Chance To Win Rs. 14 Crores News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 announces with a whopping pool prize of $2 million. Here's how you can also take part in the tournament.

PUBG Mobile India Series competition was over yesterday and the group Soul has won the competition with prize cash of Rs 30 Lakhs and Oppo F11 phones. In any case, on the off chance that you are imagining that the action of PUBG Mobile competition will take a pause here, then you are wrong. Tencent Games has announced its most anticipated PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 tournament with a prize pool of $2 million, which is around Rs 14 crores. This will be the greatest prize pool in the history of PUBG Mobile event.

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 is partitioned into three sections Spring Split and Fall Split and Global Finals. All these division have its very own prize pool. The date for the Spring Split Global Finals is expected to he occurred in July 2019.

The base prerequisite for partaking in the competition incorporates the player having a Platinum ranking or above. No less than three players out of four have been from a similar region in which they are contending. The enrollment for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 is as of now open from March 8 and it will close on March 18. On the off chance that you are among the one to participate in the competition, at that point race to the official site and get your self enlisted.

Here is how to register for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019

Register your crew on pubgmobile.com/esports

log into the game, then create a crew in the crew challenge system using the exact same crew name and crew members.

Register for the crew challenge under TPP mode

Play a minimum of 8 games during the crew challenge qualifying round. The top 8 games will be used to rank for qualification.

Top qualifying crews will be invited to the club open 2019 spring split group round.