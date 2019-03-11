PUBG Mobile Alert: Team Soul from Mumbai wins the PUBG Mobile India Series

ENGLISH

    The grand finals of the Oppo F11 PUBG Mobile India Series happened yesterday in the country at 1 PM and the results are already out. The final match was full of excitement and fun, the stand team standing in the finals were Soul and they grabbed the trophy along with a winning price of Rs 30 Lakhs. Apart from the winning price all the four members of the squad also wins four new Oppo F11 Pro.

    The team Soul includes Soul Mortal, Soul Viper, Soul Ronak, and Soul Owais. The PUBG Mobile India Series finals were divided into 5 matches. The top 20 squads of the country made it to the final matches. Here is the list of matches played in finals.

    First Match - TPP ERANGEL
    Second Match - TPP SANHOK
    Third Match - FPP ERANGEL
    Fourth Match - FPP SANHOK
    Fifth Match - TPP ERANGEL

    Just in case if you haven't seen the finals, lets us tell you that team Soul always maintained the top 3 in the list followed by team God's Reign, and team NSD, according to stats. However, with every game, these teams were shuffling and fighting hard to come up.

    It was surprising when team Funky Monkey took third place and teams Soul and team GOD's REIGN were going head on head against each other. However, by the end of the finals team Soul win the tournament by knocking all their opponents and grab the trophy of Oppo F11 PUBG Mobile India Series. The entire stadium was cheering for the name of Soul Mortal during the finals.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
