    PUBG Mobile Alert: Erangle map to get massive new upgrades

    PUBG Corps working on news design of Erangel map to bring new geographical changes and better loot balance in the game.

    By
    |

    If you are a PUBG fan then you must know that the game was first launched in March 2017 only for PC. At the time of launch, the game was available with the Erangle map which was the first map in the game. Now a recently leaked image of the map indicates that the developers are working on the map to bring some changes. The company has confirmed in a blog post that they are working on new ways to balance the loot and also improve the maps.

    PUBG Mobile Alert: Erangle map to get massive new upgrades

     

    The Erangle map is one of the most played maps by the majority of gamers. The developers of the game haven't made any drastic change with the map since the release except some bug fixes.

    "We understand that loot balance is a very important part of the game but also recognize that the map layout is just as important, so we're working hard to ensure that any changes made to either will feel good when completed. We plan to start testing several potential changes to Erangel soon, and will share our plans for these tests in the coming weeks," says PUBG Corp.

    Loot has been always being the difficult part in Erangle map, many gamers have always complained about the poor and unbalanced loot in the map. As a gamer, I have also faced a lot of difficulties while searching for good weapons in Erangle. Some times Pochinki and Novo, and School also don't have good loot.

    PUBG Mobile Alert: Erangle map to get massive new upgrades

     

    According to the previous leak, the developers will also make changes to the texture overhaul and add new buildings compounds and covers to some areas. However, the Erangel map for the PC version has already received the changes and there might be chances that developers will make the same changes to the PUBG Mobile version.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
