    PUBG Mobile Alert: Humans vs zombies mode expected soon

    PUBG Mobile expected to come up with an update which will allow the players to play like a zombie against the standard players.

    PUBG Mobile has recently released its latest update 0.11.0 with the most awaited Zombies mode. In the new mode, players need to face zombies waves along with the standard player which makes the gameplay more difficult. Now, the report from famous PUBG Mobile leakster and Youtuber MrGhost Gaming suggests that the developers are likely to bring new zombies mode in which player will be able to become zombies and attack the standard players.

    Just to recall, Zombies mode feature three days and two nights long 30-minute gameplay in which 60 players will be dropped in the Erangle map to fight against other players and zombies, along with the bosses from Resident Evil 2.

    The leakster hasn't disclosed when we can expect the new mode. But there are chances that the developers will include this new mode with the 0.13 or 0.14 update. There is also a probability that it will be similar to the one which is available on the PC version 'human vs zombies mode'.

    Let's see when PUBG Mobile will receive this new update and how exciting it's gone be for the PUBG gaming society.

    In Addition, a new report has been surface on the where in which a 25-year old accidentally drank acid mistaking it with water while playing the game in his courtyard.

    Thursday, March 7, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
