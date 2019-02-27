PUBG Mobile Zombies mode: Here's how to earn Resident Evil 2 rewards News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG Mobile Zombie mode announces new Resident Evil 2 rewards. Here's how you can to earn rewards.

PUBG Mobile recently receive the latest update 0.11.0 in which the developers have included the most-awaited Zombies mode. Apart from zombies, the game has also received new weather update like Moonlight in Vikendi and more. This update has also bought new rewards into the game which players can earn by completing and collecting some specifics items. So in this article, we are going to let you know what you can do to earn those rewards.

Tencent games have revealed that PUBG Mobile Zombies mode vaccines will allow you to earn new cosmetic items form Resident Evil 2. The new cosmetic includes Ada Wong's costumes, supply crates and title for in-game avatar called 'Vaccinator'. To get this item you are required to collect some specific number of vaccines, which will help you to redeem the cosmetic items.

You can earn the vaccines in Zombies mode first by logging in, you can also find the vaccines in a random match, or by surviving at least 50 minutes in the Zombies mode.

Here is the list of Zombies Mode Resident Evil 2 Event Rewards you can earn

Vaccinator: To receive the title of Vaccinator you need to collect 30 vaccines in 30-day duration.

Outfit Box II: You can grab the special outfit box by collecting five vaccines.

Ada Costume: In order to earn the Ada costume you need to collect 90 vaccines in three days duration. Once you're done with that you can redeem the costume from costume crates.

Chicken Dinner BP Crate: Collecting 10 vaccines and redeeming 60 to 150BP will get you to earn this special crate.

Resident Evil 2 Crate: In order to earn this creat you need to collect 15 vaccines.

This is how you can avail the Resident Evil 2 Event rewards in the game. Make sure you collect the vaccines as soon as possible because the Zombies modes are only for a limited time period and it can be removed any time.