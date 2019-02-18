PUBG Mobile took a day off today, to roll out upcoming Zombies Mode

PUBG Mobile is going to be off today so stay prepared for it. The popular game PUBG Mobile is all set to bring the new update 0.11.0 along with most-anticipated Zombies Mode and much more. According to the warning posted by the app, the game will be offline for eight long hours today for server maintenance from 5:30 am to 1:30 pm IST. Just after the server maintenance, the PUBG Corps will roll out the latest version of the game on Google Play and Apple App Store on February 19.

Just like all the updates, this time also the company has taken the servers off before the rollout of important update of the game. As per the pop-up, the new update will bring "Survive Till Dawn" time-limited event mode. In this mode, the developers are including zombies and other bosses from the Resident Evil 2 franchise.

Apart from zombies, the new update will also add new weather effects including moonlight to the Vikendi map. This update will also bring player Spaces, a separate screen where all the player information and connections will be displayed. The game will also receive Resident Evil 2 main theme along with the music and push-to-talk feature in matches.

Now with this update, you can also play Sanhok map in the Arcade mode for a quick match. Moreover, some features are also adopted from the PC version which includes damage stacking outside of the safe zone. The developers are also including the air raid adjustment from the PC version.

The company also confirmed that it will bring an "Outfit Box III (7d)" along with "1,888 BP" who will update it to the latest version of the game before February 25, 2019. Currently, the game is offline, but if you still want to play some matches then you can download the beta version of the game and enjoy the gameplay.