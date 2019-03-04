PUBG Mobile 0.11.1 update will bring Bonus Challenge: Reports News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG Mobile to bring Bonus Challenge with new update 0.11.1. All you need to know.

Recently PUBG Mobile received its most awaited Zombies Mode with 0.11.0 update, before the rollout of the update it has been reported and speculated that the update will also bring a feature which will allow the player to convert their Battle Coins (BC) into Unknown Cash (UC. But sadly the update skipped this feature and focused on the zombies with this update. However, now the reports claim that the upcoming update 0.11.1 will bring Bonus Challenge with this feature to the game.

In case if you don't know, a player in PUBG Mobile user UC to get access to game cosmetics items which includes access to rear weapons, skins and outfits. This Bonus Challenge is for solo players, for entering this challenge either you will need Bonus Challenge Vouchers or Unknown Cash. Do note that there are three tiers in this challenge, Novice, Adept, and Expert. Every kill in the game will get you some UC packs or cosmetic items.

It is still not clear when PUBG Corps will roll out the new update which will bring the new feature. But the teaser is available in the game when you go to challenge option you can see a poster with title "India Bonus Challenge" taping on the banner will show you three tiers Novice, Adept, and Expert. For entering Novice you need 1 Bonus Challenge Vouchers or 10 Unknown Cash. In Novice Bonus Challenge you will get 15 points for each kill.

For entering Adept tier you need 2 Bonus Challenge Vouchers or 20 Unknown Cash. In this you have the advantage of receiving 30 points on every kill and the Experts players will get 45 points on each kill. Each point is equal to one BC.

About the Challenge

The player will be divided into groups based on their highest tiers reached. The match will be made available at the announced time. Whoever misses the start will not be able to join the match.

Your score and the amount of Battle Coins are earned in a match depends on your rank, the total number of participants and your kills in the match.