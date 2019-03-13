PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 beta update brings new G36C rifle, Tukshai and much more News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update in beta version brings new weapons, climate and vehicles. All you need to know about the update.

PUBG Mobile has recently bought its latest update which added Zombies modes. Recently it has been reported that the developers are also working on a new update which will bring changes like dynamic weather to Erangel and Miramar. Also, the company was said to make some changes with Zombies mode. Now the PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update beta is released and the download size of the update will be 1.7GB on Android. This beta update brings all the changes mentioned above.

Apart from that the 0.11.5 update beta also bought the most awaited G36C rifle and the Tukshai (auto rickshaw) exclusive to Sanhok map only. Here is the patch note of the new update.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update patch notes

- Added Mk47, which can be found in Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok. It fires 7.62mm rounds and has two firing modes.

- Added Laser Sight, a lower rail attachment that reduces spread when firing from the hip. Can be found in all maps.

- Vikendi is now available as a map when creating rooms.

- The "Classic" voice is back! You can find it in Settings after the update.

- Spawn Island announcements can now be enabled or disabled in Settings.

- Royale Pass Season 5 is here! Premium outfits and taunting emotes are available as rewards. There will also be server-wide Pass upgrade events.

- Ranked Mode Season 5 is also here! Tiers are adjusted and new rewards are added.

- Vikendi's resource refresh (type and quantity) has been tuned.

- Model for Swimmer Sandals has been updated.

- Share For Deals is back after some tuning.

- Clan benefit sharing has been tuned.

- Avatar display of Crew Challenge winner has been adjusted.

- Shop has been adjusted.

- Supplies can now be accessed from the main menu.

If you are interested in testing the PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 beta then you can download it from here. After that, you need to install the update and restart the game. Do note that the update is in the beta version and there might be bugs in the update which will be fixed in the stable roll out. The company has not disclosed any release date for the update let's see when it will roll out the public update.