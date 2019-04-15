PUBG Ban: Bombay High court directs MEIT to review the game News oi-Karan Sharma The Bombay High court has directed MEIT to review the online game PUBG and take necessary action if objectionable content is found.

In India, there are many fans of PUBG Mobile the online battleground game but the game is always been in the news headlines either for its cases related to addiction or ban. In the latest report, it has been reported that the Bombay High Court has asked the MIT (Ministry of Electronics and IT ) to dig into the game and review it. The court has also directed MEIT to take necessary action if any "objectionable content" is found in the online battle game.

Just to recall, this PIL was filed in February this year by an 11-year old boy, named Ahad Nizam, from Mumbai. The PIL was represented by his father Tanveer Nizam, he the PIL Ahad sought a ban on PUBG on the grounds that the game promotes violence, murder, aggression, looting, and game addition as well.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice NM Jamdar questioned the petition, "How can you say that schools should ban the game? Schools will say we already do not allow mobiles. If parents are permitting their children to access mobiles and play such games then what will the school do? Parents should ensure that kids stay away from the game if there is objectionable content."

However, the bench had asked the Secretary of the IT Ministry to review PUBG and take action against the service providers if they found objectionable content, the next hearing will happen after vacations.

Just in case if you don't know, PUBG is one of the most popular games across the globe. The game has almost 400 million players, recently Tencent games have celebrated the 2nd anniversary of the game and added new elements to the game.

