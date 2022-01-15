ENGLISH

    PUBG: Battlegrounds For PC And Console Is Now Available For Free: Checkout The Details

    By
    |

    PUBG: Battlegrounds, the original battle royale style game is finally available for free. The game was initially launched in December 2017 and it used to cost $29.99. From now on, any user with an eligible gaming device can download and play PUBG: Battlegrounds for free just like one does on Android and iOS devices.

     
    PUBG: Battlegrounds For PC And Console Is Now Available For Free

    The studio is offering several deals to those who actually purchased the game, which includes free Battlegrounds Plus subscription, which costs $12.9 for the users. The Battlegrounds Plus subscription includes mods and features like Survival Mastery XP +100% boost, Career - Medal tab, Ranked Mode, and an ability to create custom matches.

    Besides, Battlegrounds Plus subscription also includes special items like Captain's Camo Hat, Captain's Camo Mask, Captain's Camo Gloves, and Bonus 1300 G-Coin.

    Free For All

    PUBG: Battlegrounds is now available as a free game on PC, Xbox, and Playstation platforms. The game is currently accepting pre-registrations and one can also invite their friends to get rewards like Highside Slick - Helmet (Level 1), Iron G-Coin Box, and Bonus Reward.

    Do note that, the game was actually available for free on PC via Steam for 10 days just a few weeks ago. Now, the game will be available for free for everyone. However, the company still restricts some of the features to Battlegrounds Plus subscribers.

    Do note that, unlike the mobile version of PUBG, which is just around 2GB, the PC version of the PUBG: Battlegrounds is around 30GB and your PC should have at least 40GB of free space as a minimum requirement and 50GB of free space as a recommended requirement to play PUBG: Battlegrounds on a PC.

    PUBG: Battlegrounds Minimum Hardware Requirements

    • OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 Or AMD FX-6300 Or Newer
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Network: Broadband Internet connection
    • Storage: 40 GB available space
     

    PUBG: Battlegrounds Recommended Hardware Requirements

    • OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K Or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Or Newer
    • Memory: 16 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Network: Broadband Internet connection
    • Storage: 50 GB available space
    Story first published: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 8:38 [IST]
