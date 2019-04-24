PUBG Corp generates close to Rs 6,362 crores in 2018: Report News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG Corps earned revenue of close to $1 Billion in 2018. All you need to know about the profit made by the developers.

PUBG one of the most popular online game across the globe, and it has been reported that the company has made a revenue of $920 million (approx Rs 6,362 crores) from the game in 2018. The report also suggests that PUBG Corp made a profit of $310 million which is approx Rs 2,143 crores in one year. Its been reported that the majority of the revenue is generated from the PUBG PC version.

The reason behind the huge revenue generation is because of its earlier release in PC. Just to recall, PUBG is a battle royal game where 100 players are airdropped on a map and fight against each other. The last man or squad standing wins the chicken dinner.

The revenue figure of the game is been reported by the VG247. According to the report the PUBG PC has earned $790 million (approx Rs 5,463 crores) in 2019. Meanwhile, the game has received $60 million (approx Rs 414 crores) and $65 million (approx Rs 450 crores) from console and mobile version.

Let's see how much revenue PUBG Corps are going to made by the end of this year.