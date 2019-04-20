ENGLISH

    PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 has already begun from March and the qualifying rounds are already done. Now the company has officially announced the names and polling teams which are going to take part in the Group Stage in India. These teams will be a part of four groups and will go up against each other to make their ways to the semi-finals of the PUBG Mobile's biggest event of the year.

    PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: India Group Stage teams announced

     

    The tournament is scheduled on April 26, this time the teams will be participating from 10 regions across the world. This will also include wildcard entrants, along with a prize pool of $2.5 million which is approx Rs 17.2 crores.

    On Thursday, PUBG Mobile India posted a tweet which disclosed the name of 34 teams who are going to participate in the PUBG Mobile Club Open group stage in India. Basically, these teams will be divided into four group consist of eight teams each. 24 teams across the globe will make it to the semi-finals of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019.

    Group A

    • SOUL
    • GODL
    • HYDRA
    • TEAMAPEX
    • FLAW OFFICIAL
    • ORB
    • TEAM GRAVITY

    Group B

    • DAKU OFFICIAL
    • SKUL
    • NINJASINPYJAMAS
    • GODS REIGN
    • TMT OFFICIAL
    • ETERNAL HYDRA
    • ACHIVERS
    • PIXL SPADE

    Group C

    • PAIN RETRIBUTION
    • ZFX EVOLUTION
    • LEAR FROM PAST
    • SWAT OFFICIAL
    • LORD
    • MAXIMUM ALPHA
    • TEAMGODLIKE
    • COMING SOON

    Group D

    • RIP OFFICIALS
    • ACR
    • PAIN ESPORTS
    • THE BRAWLERS
    • ISD
    • TEAMINSIDIOUS
    • EVIL BIG FELLAS
    • TEAM IGC

    So these are the four group and their respective teams, most of the team names are very much popular and most of them has played the PUBG Mobile India Series.

     

    Team SOUL is also there in the group who was the winner of the PUBG Mobile India Series. So this is going to be very interesting to watch how these teams are going to battle against each other.

    Saturday, April 20, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
