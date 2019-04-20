PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: India Group Stage teams announced News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG Mobile India announced India Group Stage teams for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019. All you need to know.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 has already begun from March and the qualifying rounds are already done. Now the company has officially announced the names and polling teams which are going to take part in the Group Stage in India. These teams will be a part of four groups and will go up against each other to make their ways to the semi-finals of the PUBG Mobile's biggest event of the year.

The tournament is scheduled on April 26, this time the teams will be participating from 10 regions across the world. This will also include wildcard entrants, along with a prize pool of $2.5 million which is approx Rs 17.2 crores.

On Thursday, PUBG Mobile India posted a tweet which disclosed the name of 34 teams who are going to participate in the PUBG Mobile Club Open group stage in India. Basically, these teams will be divided into four group consist of eight teams each. 24 teams across the globe will make it to the semi-finals of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019.

With @Vivo_India as title sponsor, PUBG MOBILE Club Open Group Stage is here!

32 teams in each region will battle against each other in #PMCO Group Stage. Top 24 teams from this stage will advance to Semi-Finals and represent their Club in PMCO Semi-Finals. #GoPlayGoPop. pic.twitter.com/IIwHRyeFg7 — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMobile_IN) 18 April 2019

Group A

SOUL

GODL

HYDRA

TEAMAPEX

FLAW OFFICIAL

ORB

TEAM GRAVITY

Group B

DAKU OFFICIAL

SKUL

NINJASINPYJAMAS

GODS REIGN

TMT OFFICIAL

ETERNAL HYDRA

ACHIVERS

PIXL SPADE

Group C

PAIN RETRIBUTION

ZFX EVOLUTION

LEAR FROM PAST

SWAT OFFICIAL

LORD

MAXIMUM ALPHA

TEAMGODLIKE

COMING SOON

Group D

RIP OFFICIALS

ACR

PAIN ESPORTS

THE BRAWLERS

ISD

TEAMINSIDIOUS

EVIL BIG FELLAS

TEAM IGC

So these are the four group and their respective teams, most of the team names are very much popular and most of them has played the PUBG Mobile India Series.

Team SOUL is also there in the group who was the winner of the PUBG Mobile India Series. So this is going to be very interesting to watch how these teams are going to battle against each other.