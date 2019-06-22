Just In
PUBG Lite Pre-Registrations Live in India – Here's How To Register
Tencent Game the company behind the development of the famous battlefield game PUBG has announced the PUBG Lite version of low-end PC and laptop long back. Earlier the game was only made available for countries like Indonesia and Singapore, but now the PUBG Corps has started accepting pre-registration from countries across Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. This is good news for the Indian player who is waiting for the game so eagerly.
Do note that the pre-registration portals will be closed on July 3, so make sure you made your self registered. Here is how you can register your self for the PUBG Lite.
According to the PUBG Lite Indian page, the beta registration for the game has started on June 20 and will close on July 3 at 23:59:59.
- So, first of all, you need to visit the PUBG Lite official page, where you can see "PARTICIPATE EVENT".
- Click on the option and you will be directed to a pop-up window which will ask you for the login credentials.
- If you have one then fill the same, otherwise, you can also sign up for the new one.
- Once you are done with the login process you are done with the participation.
- Now you will receive an event code your e-mail id which you have provided which will allow you to play on July 11.
- OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit
- CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz
- RAM: 4GB GPU: Intel HD 4000
- HDD: 4GB
- OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit
- CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
- HDD: 4GB
