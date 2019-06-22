PUBG Lite Pre-Registrations Live in India – Here's How To Register News oi-Karan Sharma

Tencent Game the company behind the development of the famous battlefield game PUBG has announced the PUBG Lite version of low-end PC and laptop long back. Earlier the game was only made available for countries like Indonesia and Singapore, but now the PUBG Corps has started accepting pre-registration from countries across Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. This is good news for the Indian player who is waiting for the game so eagerly.

Do note that the pre-registration portals will be closed on July 3, so make sure you made your self registered. Here is how you can register your self for the PUBG Lite.

According to the PUBG Lite Indian page, the beta registration for the game has started on June 20 and will close on July 3 at 23:59:59.