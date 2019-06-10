Just In
- 24 min ago Nokia 3.2 New Android Pie Build – Weighs 439.7 MB And Carries May Security Patch
- 45 min ago Amazon Fab Phone Fest: Your Favorite Smartphone Just Got Cheaper
- 1 hr ago Everything You Should Know About Airtel's LTE 900 Technology
- 1 hr ago NASA Hubble Space Telescope Snaps Our Milky Way's Twin Galaxy
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Green Peas: Nutritional Health Benefits, Risks & Recipes
- Movies Namit Khanna Is Ready To Deal With Surbhi Chandna & Nakuul Mehta's Angry Fans!
- News Delhi HC allows AgustaWestland case accused, Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad
- Finance GST Council Meet On June 20: Several Items May Be Brought Down From 28% GST Slab
- Sports 'Bail Us Out': Kohli, Finch complain about problems caused by heavy LED bails
- Education JEECUP Result 2019: UP Polytechnic Result 2019 Likely To Be Released Today
- Automobiles Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India — Could Come With New Engine Options
- Travel Laknavaram Lake - A Deep Dive Into Nature's Heartland
PUBG LITE Soon To Arrive In India – Minimum System Requirement To Play This Game
The wait is finally over and now India will also receive the PlayerUnknown's Battleground Lite soon. Basically PUBG Lite will be a less graphical version of the game which will be better than the emulator but not as good as PUBG PC in terms of graphics. Tencent Game has already launched this version in countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh. Here is the detailed information about the minimum requirement of the game.
The information was confirmed by PUBG India Facebook page. The page has posted an image showing the shadow of the Taj Mahal follows with the words PUBG LITE Coming Soon. However, the post has not confirmed any specific date so it's difficult to say anything about the release of the game.
Basically, this game is meant for low-end PCs and laptops, because everyone can't afford the high-end gaming machines for the PUBG PC version. So here is system requirmenywhich you need to play the PUBG LITE.
Minimum System Requirements
- OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit
- CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz
- RAM: 4GB
- GPU: Intel HD 4000
- HDD: 4GB
Recommended System Requirements
- OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit
- CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
- HDD: 4GB
Though the official dates for the release is not disclosed yet, but there are many reports and discussion which indicates that the company will launch the game by the end of this month when the steam sale will take place. The reports suggest that the PUBG LITE will be released on June 25.
Let's see when the company is planning to release the game and how well it performs in the Indian gaming market.