ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PUBG LITE Soon To Arrive In India – Minimum System Requirement To Play This Game

    By
    |

    The wait is finally over and now India will also receive the PlayerUnknown's Battleground Lite soon. Basically PUBG Lite will be a less graphical version of the game which will be better than the emulator but not as good as PUBG PC in terms of graphics. Tencent Game has already launched this version in countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh. Here is the detailed information about the minimum requirement of the game.

    PUBG LITE Soon To Arrive In India – Minimum System Requirement

     

    The information was confirmed by PUBG India Facebook page. The page has posted an image showing the shadow of the Taj Mahal follows with the words PUBG LITE Coming Soon. However, the post has not confirmed any specific date so it's difficult to say anything about the release of the game.

    Basically, this game is meant for low-end PCs and laptops, because everyone can't afford the high-end gaming machines for the PUBG PC version. So here is system requirmenywhich you need to play the PUBG LITE.

    Minimum System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit
    • CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz
    • RAM: 4GB
    • GPU: Intel HD 4000
    • HDD: 4GB

    Recommended System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit
    • CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz
    • RAM: 8GB
    • GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
    • HDD: 4GB

    Though the official dates for the release is not disclosed yet, but there are many reports and discussion which indicates that the company will launch the game by the end of this month when the steam sale will take place. The reports suggest that the PUBG LITE will be released on June 25.

    Let's see when the company is planning to release the game and how well it performs in the Indian gaming market.

    Read More About: pubg gaming news
    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue