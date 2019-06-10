PUBG LITE Soon To Arrive In India – Minimum System Requirement To Play This Game News oi-Karan Sharma

The wait is finally over and now India will also receive the PlayerUnknown's Battleground Lite soon. Basically PUBG Lite will be a less graphical version of the game which will be better than the emulator but not as good as PUBG PC in terms of graphics. Tencent Game has already launched this version in countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh. Here is the detailed information about the minimum requirement of the game.

The information was confirmed by PUBG India Facebook page. The page has posted an image showing the shadow of the Taj Mahal follows with the words PUBG LITE Coming Soon. However, the post has not confirmed any specific date so it's difficult to say anything about the release of the game.

Basically, this game is meant for low-end PCs and laptops, because everyone can't afford the high-end gaming machines for the PUBG PC version. So here is system requirmenywhich you need to play the PUBG LITE.

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

RAM: 4GB

GPU: Intel HD 4000

HDD: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

HDD: 4GB

Though the official dates for the release is not disclosed yet, but there are many reports and discussion which indicates that the company will launch the game by the end of this month when the steam sale will take place. The reports suggest that the PUBG LITE will be released on June 25.

Let's see when the company is planning to release the game and how well it performs in the Indian gaming market.