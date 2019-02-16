How to install PUBG Lite on your PC

Every few years there comes along a game that does a little more than its peers. Successful games that make an impact create ripples that draw players to it and the natural progression from here is to the creation of forums, mods and heated discussion among its fanbase about strategy, Easter eggs, and the usual paraphilia. But what if a game makes more than ripples? What if, instead of making ripples, the game manages to create waves? What if a game has more than 200 million people devoting their time, attention and money on a regular basis?

PUBG made its debut in the December of 2017. Fast forward a year, it is hard to last a day without seeing someone who or group of people glued to their phone busy lining up their shot or scavenging for weapons or gear. While the PC and console version’s demands have made it a little difficult for everyone to get in on the action, PUBG Lite has come to the aid of many of these people.

Bluehole and PUBG’s corporation’s announcement that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Lite is coming to PC is music to many a game lover’s ears. The beta testing for PUBG Lite has also started and is available for limited regions including Thailand and Singapore.

The PUBG Lite PC is a stripped-down version of the actual game and a laptop with a core i3 processor and 4GB RAM will be able to run the game smoothly. The game does not require a dedicated GPU to run smoothly either. The game does have its limitations. A single server only supports 35 players and the only map available is Erangel. Although you will be playing the game, you will not be able to compete against or with players who are playing the bigger version of the game. You will only be paired up with other players who are playing PUBG Lite PC.

PUBG Lite PC System Requirements:

Minimum Requirements:

• Window 7,8,10, 64bit

• Core i3 2.4GHz

• 4GB RAM

• GPU Intel HD Graphics 4000

• 4GB HDD

Recommended Requirements

• Window 7,8,10, 64bit

• Core i5 CPU 2.8GHz

• 8GB RAM

• NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

• 4GB HDD

Although the beta testing has been limited to Thailand and Singapore, the good news is that you can still play the game in India, the steps that you need to take in order to play PUBG PC Lite in India is the following:

1) Launch Google Chrome.

2) Go to the PUBG Lite PC Thailand website.

3) You will have to translate the page to English if you are unfamiliar with the language. After doing so, download the PUBG Lite installer on your PC and then install it.

4) Go back to the website and sign up by clicking the Apply for ID button.

5) You will have to install a VPN and then set the location to Thailand.

6) Launch PUBG installer from the Start menu and login using the ID you have created.

7) Click on the Download button that is available in the bottom left corner and wait for the game files to get downloaded.

8) Click the Play button in the bottom left corner in order to launch the game.

9) Accept the terms and you’re good to go.