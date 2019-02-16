ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode all set to arrive on February 19: Report

PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode is finally arriving with 0.11.0 update on February 19. All you need to know about the new mode

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The most awaited PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode is finally announced to be released on February 19 as a part of 0.11.0 update. According to the report the maintenance will take place on February 18. In addition to that, the anticipated BC to UC conversion feature as well as PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions will not be included in this PUBG Mobile update.

    PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode all set to arrive on February 19: Report

     

    Currently, the game will focus on Zombies Mode which is a temporary including to the battleground game. The update will also not include the G63C gun, but it might be available while killing bots in the Vikendi snow map.

    All these information are collected from famous PUBG Mobile leaker Mr. Ghost Gaming. According to his report, the PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 will start to roll out between February 15 to 20 February. He also said that the Tencent Games haven't made an announcement yet so it might change. But seems that his prediction was correct and he also maintained a solid track record in past, and this one made it more clear.

    PUBG Mobile zombies mode 0.11.0 update

    Tukshai for Sanhok map
    New snow area in Erangel map
    New dynamic weather in Miramar and Erangel map
    New death cam feature to show you a replay of how you died
    Zombies mode
    MK 47 Mutant rifle
    Laser sight for weapons
    Snow bike for Vikendi New dance emotes
    Classic Voices
    PUBG Vikendi snow map removed from beta

    Source

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue