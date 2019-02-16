PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode all set to arrive on February 19: Report

The most awaited PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode is finally announced to be released on February 19 as a part of 0.11.0 update. According to the report the maintenance will take place on February 18. In addition to that, the anticipated BC to UC conversion feature as well as PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions will not be included in this PUBG Mobile update.

Currently, the game will focus on Zombies Mode which is a temporary including to the battleground game. The update will also not include the G63C gun, but it might be available while killing bots in the Vikendi snow map.

All these information are collected from famous PUBG Mobile leaker Mr. Ghost Gaming. According to his report, the PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 will start to roll out between February 15 to 20 February. He also said that the Tencent Games haven't made an announcement yet so it might change. But seems that his prediction was correct and he also maintained a solid track record in past, and this one made it more clear.

PUBG Mobile zombies mode 0.11.0 update

Tukshai for Sanhok map

New snow area in Erangel map

New dynamic weather in Miramar and Erangel map

New death cam feature to show you a replay of how you died

Zombies mode

MK 47 Mutant rifle

Laser sight for weapons

Snow bike for Vikendi New dance emotes

Classic Voices

PUBG Vikendi snow map removed from beta

