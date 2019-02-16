PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode all set to arrive on February 19: Report

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Pulwama Attack — All-Party Meet Begins; Rajnath To Brief Opposition
- 2019 Honda Civic Review — Has The Magic Returned?
- India Vs Australia ODI — Rahul Returns To India Squad; Karthik & Jadeja Miss Out
- Gully Boy Friday Second Day Box Office Collection!
- Mi Pay Standalone App Arrives With MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM: Reports
- It Maybe Time For These Beaten Down Stocks To Rally
- Latent Autoimmune Diabetes In Adults
- To The Amazing Town Of Morbi In Gujarat
The most awaited PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode is finally announced to be released on February 19 as a part of 0.11.0 update. According to the report the maintenance will take place on February 18. In addition to that, the anticipated BC to UC conversion feature as well as PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions will not be included in this PUBG Mobile update.
Currently, the game will focus on Zombies Mode which is a temporary including to the battleground game. The update will also not include the G63C gun, but it might be available while killing bots in the Vikendi snow map.
All these information are collected from famous PUBG Mobile leaker Mr. Ghost Gaming. According to his report, the PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 will start to roll out between February 15 to 20 February. He also said that the Tencent Games haven't made an announcement yet so it might change. But seems that his prediction was correct and he also maintained a solid track record in past, and this one made it more clear.
PUBG Mobile zombies mode 0.11.0 update
Tukshai for Sanhok map
New snow area in Erangel map
New dynamic weather in Miramar and Erangel map
New death cam feature to show you a replay of how you died
Zombies mode
MK 47 Mutant rifle
Laser sight for weapons
Snow bike for Vikendi New dance emotes
Classic Voices
PUBG Vikendi snow map removed from beta