PUBG Mobile Season 7: Release date, new features and more

PUBG Mobile Season 7 expected to roll out on May 17. Everything you need to know.

PUBG Mobile known for its wide range of crazy fans is once again preparing for it next season as the Season 6 is all set to end any time soon. The leak about the upcoming Season 7 has already surfaced on the web and we have some important information about the update. Just like all the update, this one will also come with Season 7 Royale Pass along with a lot of new rewards, skins, costumes and avatars. The most important information is that the update is scheduled to roll out anytime soon in the upcoming week.

According to famous YouTuber Mr GhostGaming, the Season 7 update will come with a build number 0.12.5 and it will arrive on May 17. A day before the actual release the developers will take down the game from the servers. The report also claims that the Season 7 Royal Pass registrations will begin from May 18.

The upcoming season will bring a new gun called Skorpion. Along with that, it will bring new moustache style, avatar frames, parachute and flight trail rewards. AKM, Kar 98K, and UZI will also receive new skins along with level 1 and 3 helmet skins.

The new Season 7 Royal Pass will cost you 600 UC and the Plus tier will cost your 1800 UC. If you purchase the Royale Pass then you will also get eligible for exclusive costumes called Urban Scavenger or Assault Squad. But for that, you need to achieve level 100 in the game.

Royal Pass member will be exposed to receive weekly challenges a week before the normal players. Apart from that, they will also be entitled to free mission cards every week. Royal Pass member will also have the advantage to skip 10 mission requirement to open the elite chest.

Do note that this information is still based on rumors and Tencent Games has not confirmed any of this. So it's better to take this information with the pinch of salt and wait for the official release.