ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Beta Update: New features and how to download

    PUBG Mobile receives 0.12.0 update beta, which brings a lot of changes in the gameplay. All you need to know about the new update.

    By
    |

    PUBG Mobile recently received its latest update 0.11.5 along with Season 6 Royale Pass 6, and now the developers have come up with 0.12.0 update in the beta form. This new update will come with a lot of new feature to the game. The updated beta will include a new mode called Darkest Night which will companion players to earn cosmetic times in the game. The update will also bring new liquid nitrogen grenades, jumping zombies and zombie dogs.

    PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Beta Update: New features and how to download

     

    Apart from all this, the game will also receive a new menu section known as MugenSpace/Infiniti which will ultimately replace the Events mode. The update is made available for download on both iOS and Android with a file size of 1.8GB.

    PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update patch notes

    New Feature: MugenSpace/Infinity will replace Event mode.

    Survive Till Dawn is currently under Expansions. The game will receive more modes in future.

    New Infinity Mode: Darkest Night. In this mode, the player needs to remain alive for one night while battling zombies. Squads who stay alive till dawn will win the game.

    Companion System: Bring a Companion into gameplay. Enemies will not be able to observe them, so there is no exposure risk. Win Companion EXP by bringing them into battle, and level them up to open Companion emotes.

    Survive Till Dawn Improvements: The update will add Liquid Nitrogen Grenades to freeze enemies and zombies which will reduce the moment speed. It also brings jumping zombies and zombie dogs to the gameplay. Some zombies would now be able to move over low walls or onto the rooftop. It also brings RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines. Flamethrowers will do more damage to the zombies with this update. M134 handling has been tuned. Zombies will move slower subsequent to being hit by guns.

    PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Beta Update: New features and how to download

     

    Bug Fixes: Fixed a bug where hair was not shown accurately when equipping certain headgear. Fixed a bug where Season 6 Pants caused realistic glitches in certain footgear. Fixed a bug where entryways were not shown legitimately. Fixed a bug where players may stall out in structures in specific regions.

    If you are interested in the PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 beta version then you can download it from here.

    Read More About: pubg gaming news
    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue