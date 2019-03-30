PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Beta Update: New features and how to download News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG Mobile receives 0.12.0 update beta, which brings a lot of changes in the gameplay. All you need to know about the new update.

PUBG Mobile recently received its latest update 0.11.5 along with Season 6 Royale Pass 6, and now the developers have come up with 0.12.0 update in the beta form. This new update will come with a lot of new feature to the game. The updated beta will include a new mode called Darkest Night which will companion players to earn cosmetic times in the game. The update will also bring new liquid nitrogen grenades, jumping zombies and zombie dogs.

Apart from all this, the game will also receive a new menu section known as MugenSpace/Infiniti which will ultimately replace the Events mode. The update is made available for download on both iOS and Android with a file size of 1.8GB.

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update patch notes

New Feature: MugenSpace/Infinity will replace Event mode.

Survive Till Dawn is currently under Expansions. The game will receive more modes in future.

New Infinity Mode: Darkest Night. In this mode, the player needs to remain alive for one night while battling zombies. Squads who stay alive till dawn will win the game.

Companion System: Bring a Companion into gameplay. Enemies will not be able to observe them, so there is no exposure risk. Win Companion EXP by bringing them into battle, and level them up to open Companion emotes.

Survive Till Dawn Improvements: The update will add Liquid Nitrogen Grenades to freeze enemies and zombies which will reduce the moment speed. It also brings jumping zombies and zombie dogs to the gameplay. Some zombies would now be able to move over low walls or onto the rooftop. It also brings RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines. Flamethrowers will do more damage to the zombies with this update. M134 handling has been tuned. Zombies will move slower subsequent to being hit by guns.

Bug Fixes: Fixed a bug where hair was not shown accurately when equipping certain headgear. Fixed a bug where Season 6 Pants caused realistic glitches in certain footgear. Fixed a bug where entryways were not shown legitimately. Fixed a bug where players may stall out in structures in specific regions.

If you are interested in the PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 beta version then you can download it from here.