PUBG Lite To Shut Down On April 29; Another Setback For PUBG Fans News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG fans have another setback as PUBG Lite will be shutting down soon. Krafton, the developer behind the game has officially confirmed that PUBG Lite will be shutting later this month. However, the specific reason behind the closure hasn't been disclosed. To note, the announcement came the day after the lite.pubg.com webpage was shut down.

PUBG Lite Shutting Down

There are several Lite apps available on Google Play that is basically the trimmed-down version of the original app. Here, PUBG Lite, as the name suggests, is the adaptation of the PUBG game, developed specifically for those who do not have a high-end gaming smartphone. However, the game will be shutting down on April 29.

Player support for PUBG Lite will be ending on May 29, the publishers have announced. If you already have the PUBG Lite game installed on your device, you can still play the game and consume the in-game credits until the final closing date.

Going into the details, the Service Termination Notice on the PUBG Lite official website says the game's webpage has been closed. This means no new downloads will be possible henceforth, allowing only already installed devices to continue playing till April 29, 5 AM UTC (10:30 AM IST). Lastly, the update confirms that player support will end on May 29.

PUBG Lite Comes To An End

The official notice reads: "We have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. You will be able to continue to play the game and spend in-game credits as normal, including the L-COIN that you already have, until the termination time."

But there's some good news too. The developers have announced that PUBG Lite Facebook will continue to remain open, even after the game service termination. At least, this version will remain open 'until further notice.'

Additionally, Krafton has ended the L-COIN, the currency used within the game for top-ups. This made the entire PUBG Lite game free since last November, making the game content and its items free of charge.

Best Mobiles in India