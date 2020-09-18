Just In
- 28 min ago Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, Galaxy M01s Receive Price Cut In India
-
- 32 min ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Up To 60% Discount On Home Entertainment Devices
- 1 hr ago Is Paytm Banned in India | Why Paytm is Not Working Today
- 1 hr ago Motorola E7 Plus India Launch Confirmed On September 23; To Go On Sale Via Flipkart
Don't Miss
- Movies Sunny Leone Shares Cryptic Post After Kangana's Tweet; Says ‘Catching Up On World Drama'
- News Sudarshan TV case: On terror funding allegation, SC seeks response from Zakat Foundation
- Lifestyle Mithila Palkar’s Saree And Nose Ring Look Absolutely Wowed Us; Take A Look
- Automobiles BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Delivery Timeline Revealed Ahead Of Launch
- Sports IPL 2020: From Chris Gayle to Virat Kohli to Lasith Malinga to Sunil Narine: Statistical Highlights of IPL
- Finance Sensex Ends The Day Lower, Banking Stocks Fall
- Education Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 Released For UGAT And PGAT Exams
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
PUBG Lite Update: How To Download, Install PUBG 0.19.0 Update On Android Phone
PUBG is the talk of the town, especially since the ban. While many are wondering how long the downloaded game will run, a new update has arrived. The PUBG Lite update is officially available on the Google Play Store - at least in countries where it isn't banned. The PUBG Lite update brings in the 'Spark the Flame' theme and more.
PUBG Lite Update: What Is It?
PUBG 0.19.0 update is now available and brings in new features. The PUBG Lite update introduces the Livik map for all players. Spark the Flame theme is also available on Erangal and Miramar maps on PUBG. The update also enhances the zombie-themed lobby, removes TDM ruins, introduces new weapons, and also brings in a new character. Additionally, the update has also updated the graphics to enhance the overall game experience.
PUBG Lite Update: How To Get It On Android Phones
The PUBG Lite update is currently available on Google Play Store and is sized 330MB. Gamers globally can simply update the PUBG Mobile app via the Google Play. However, since the app is banned in India, the procedure is a tad bit different. Before we get into the details, ensure you are connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and there's enough storage available on your phone.
Knock Knock!— PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) September 18, 2020
Who's there?
A ravenous horde of zombie mutants hellbent on eating your brains! Can you survive until dawn? pic.twitter.com/DTkQx8o19K
There is an alternative way to get the PUBG Lite update on your Android phone and that's via an APK file download. Here's how to go about it:
Step 1: Firstly, you'll need to ensure that the settings are changed to enable installation from unknown sources. You can do this by going to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow installation from unknown sources.
Step 2: Next, you will need to download the APK file for the PUBG Lite update. (click on this link).
Step 3: Open the downloaded APK file and click on install.
Step 4: Next, open the PUBG game on your phone and run it. The game app will automatically download the resources for the Lite update.
Step 5: Once done, close the app and reboot it again. This will complete the PUBG Lite update on Android phones.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,790
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
36,390
-
44,999
-
12,999
-
15,999
-
9,999
-
33,245
-
62,000
-
13,999
-
19,000
-
17,990
-
12,837
-
17,999