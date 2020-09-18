PUBG Lite Update: How To Download, Install PUBG 0.19.0 Update On Android Phone News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG is the talk of the town, especially since the ban. While many are wondering how long the downloaded game will run, a new update has arrived. The PUBG Lite update is officially available on the Google Play Store - at least in countries where it isn't banned. The PUBG Lite update brings in the 'Spark the Flame' theme and more.

PUBG Lite Update: What Is It?

PUBG 0.19.0 update is now available and brings in new features. The PUBG Lite update introduces the Livik map for all players. Spark the Flame theme is also available on Erangal and Miramar maps on PUBG. The update also enhances the zombie-themed lobby, removes TDM ruins, introduces new weapons, and also brings in a new character. Additionally, the update has also updated the graphics to enhance the overall game experience.

PUBG Lite Update: How To Get It On Android Phones

The PUBG Lite update is currently available on Google Play Store and is sized 330MB. Gamers globally can simply update the PUBG Mobile app via the Google Play. However, since the app is banned in India, the procedure is a tad bit different. Before we get into the details, ensure you are connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and there's enough storage available on your phone.

There is an alternative way to get the PUBG Lite update on your Android phone and that's via an APK file download. Here's how to go about it:

Step 1: Firstly, you'll need to ensure that the settings are changed to enable installation from unknown sources. You can do this by going to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow installation from unknown sources.

Step 2: Next, you will need to download the APK file for the PUBG Lite update. (click on this link).

Step 3: Open the downloaded APK file and click on install.

Step 4: Next, open the PUBG game on your phone and run it. The game app will automatically download the resources for the Lite update.

Step 5: Once done, close the app and reboot it again. This will complete the PUBG Lite update on Android phones.

