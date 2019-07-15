PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 Beta Brings HDR Mode, Improved Graphics, New Weapons, And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Tencent Games, the company behind PUBG, has recently announced the release of PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update beta.The update is expected to be rolled out soon.

The new beta update brings a lot of changes to the gameplay such as the HDR mode, a submachine gun and much more which will help the PUBG Mobile players get more 'Chicken Dinners'. However, the company is yet to disclose the launch date of the update.

The HDR mode is going be a major addition to PUBG Mobile, as it will enhance the gameplay experience by rendering better colors and high contrast ratio. However, this feature is only accessible on selected top-of-the-line smartphones. It can be activated from Settings > Graphics.

The 0.13.5 update beta also brings a submachine firearm named PP-19, which will utilize 9mm bullets with a detachable magazine and will be capable of firing 53 rounds at once. The weapon accompanies solitary shot damage of 35 and a shot speed like the UMP.

The update also comes with a new Season theme and interface to make it more intuitive and fancier. The result screen of the classic mode has also witnessed a overhaul. It now shows the Rating and Tier changes of the player.

The upcoming Season 8 will bring rewards including outfit at Gold tier, special team-joining effects and name tags to Crown tier player, exclusive weapons finish to Diamond tier and the most important permanent season title for Ace tier. Player will receive all the rewards by the end of the season automatically.

Kills are going to play a major role in a player's tier ranking now., Also, the kill points will be slightly increased after the update.

Moreover, player below Gold tier will be transferred to the new season without any loss of tier. The update will also fix some bugs for 4×4 Team Death match mode and improve visual effects, and graphics.

