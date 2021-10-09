PUBG Mobile 1.6 Update Is Here: How To Download PUBG Mobile 1.6 APK File? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update brings in several upgrades and new features. Among the key highlights of the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is the introduction of the Flora Menace game mode. To note, the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is now available on Google Play and App Store in the global market. Plus, one can get the APK file download of the updated game.

How To Get PUBG Mobile 1.6 Update?

Presently, PUBG Mobile is unavailable in India after the government of India banned it. Hence, it won't be available to get the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update on Google Play or the Apple App Store. But, you can get the PUBG Mobile 1.6 APK file and download it on your phone. Here's everything you need to know about the latest PUBG Mobile version.

To note, there are two types of PUBG Mobile 1.6 update - a regular one and the other is the small or compact one. Here are the steps to get the PUBG Mobile 1.6 APK file:

Step 1: You can head over to the PUBG Mobile website.

Step 2: You can find the want to get the small/compact or the regular PUBG Mobile 1.6 APK file here.

Step 3: Next, make sure you head over to the Settings app and enable the "install from unknown source" option.

Step 4: Once done, this will automatically install the PUBG Mobile 1.6 APK file.

Step 5: Next, you can run the PUBG Mobile latest version will be able to run after the installation is done.

Step 6: You can begin playing the latest PUBG Mobile game now.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 Update: New Features

One should know that the regular PUBG Mobile 1.6 version is sized 1.1GB in size. The PUBG Mobile 1.6 small/compact measures 717MB in size. Hence, one should ensure they have enough space in their Android phone before downloading. Also, if you're an iPhone user - it might be impossible to get the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update with the APK download as Apple doesn't allow third-party app downloads.

Among the new features coming to the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is the Vikendi 2.0 Map. Apart from this, the upcoming PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is also said to bring back the Evo Ground Modes. Plus, Payload 2.0 mode and Survive Till Dawn have returned with the latest PUBG Mobile update.

