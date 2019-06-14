PUBG Mobile Achieved Milestone Of 400 Million Downloads News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG Mobile has recently rolled out its latest update 0.13.0 with a lot new changes along with the new Deathmatch mode and Godzilla theme. Now the developers has announced an achivement of crossing the milestone of 400 million downloads on both the mobile platform globally. The company has announced that the game has rearned $146 miilion in terms of revenue last month which makes it the world's highest -grossing mobile game.

The information was reported by The Financial Times. Apart from that the game has already achieved the milestone of over 100 million active players across the world.

The latest 0.13.0 update comes with a lot of new changes and here is the entire Patch Note of the game.

Added Team Deathmatch mode to EvoGround. This new mode features fast-paced firefights in both FPP and TPP. Players can also create their own rooms with room cards

Added control settings for FPP. Players can now have separate settings for TPP and FPP

Upgraded 3rd party app prevention system and enhanced detection of cheating behavior via Virtual App, emulators and modifiers

Added MVP showcase system at the end of each match. All players will receive a default MVP pose. The top 3 players in Classic mode or the MVP of the winning squad in TDM will be featured

In Vikendi, players will now leave footprints, trails and tire tracks on snow

Added a dedicated button for climbing that can be enabled in the settings

When killed by friendly fire, now players can decide if the teammate should lose merit or not

Added a Godzilla theme. Godzilla themed lobby background will be available together with many themed events and rewards after the update

Added new popularity gift and ranking reward. Every week, the top 100 players in the list may collect the title All-time Popularity or Recent Popularity

Added Charisma Ranking. The permanent outfits and firearm/vehicle finishes collected by a player will increase their Charisma

New Achievements

Victory Legion: Complete 1/5/10/20 matches with Dominating in Team Deathmatch

Alpha & Omega: Get the first kill and final blow in a Team Deathmatch

T-800: Achieve Terminator 1 time in Team Deathmatch

Envoy of War: Complete a series of missions in Team Deathmatch.

Other Improvements

- Survive Till Dawn and Darkest Night changes:

1. The old zombies have been replaced by 4 types of new zombies

2. Liquid Nitrogen Grenades now leave behind a cloud of freezing smoke on the ground for a long period after explosion, reducing the movement speed of any unit in the area

3. Added new mode combat modifiers

4. Certain zombies now have new abilities: Tanks will empower nearby allies; Skinners can slow nearby players

5. A new factory has replaced the police station