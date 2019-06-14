Just In
- 48 min ago You Can Now Flash Redmi 6 Pro Via Recovery And Fastboot ROM
- 1 hr ago These Xiaomi Smartphones Will Get Android Q Beta Update From Q4 2019
- 1 hr ago PUBG Mobile Club Open India Regional Finals Day 1 – Watch The Live Stream
- 1 hr ago ZEE5 Now Available For Airtel, Robi Customers - All You Need To Know
Don't Miss
- Sports ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The Pakistan-born fan who gets match tickets from Dhoni, since 2011
- Movies Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 Gets An Extension; Aditi Sharma Aka Mouli To Return: Read Deets!
- Lifestyle This Neon Eye Make-up Is Perfect For A Weekend Night Out
- Automobiles Tata Altroz Official Website Launched — Redefining Urban
- News No animosity, no friendship: TRS on approach towards NDA
- Finance India To Levy Retaliatory Tariffs On 29 US Products
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
- Education CBSE Class 12 Re-valuation Result 2019 Declared
PUBG Mobile Achieved Milestone Of 400 Million Downloads
PUBG Mobile has recently rolled out its latest update 0.13.0 with a lot new changes along with the new Deathmatch mode and Godzilla theme. Now the developers has announced an achivement of crossing the milestone of 400 million downloads on both the mobile platform globally. The company has announced that the game has rearned $146 miilion in terms of revenue last month which makes it the world's highest -grossing mobile game.
The information was reported by The Financial Times. Apart from that the game has already achieved the milestone of over 100 million active players across the world.
The latest 0.13.0 update comes with a lot of new changes and here is the entire Patch Note of the game.
- Added Team Deathmatch mode to EvoGround. This new mode features fast-paced firefights in both FPP and TPP. Players can also create their own rooms with room cards
- Added control settings for FPP. Players can now have separate settings for TPP and FPP
- Upgraded 3rd party app prevention system and enhanced detection of cheating behavior via Virtual App, emulators and modifiers
- Added MVP showcase system at the end of each match. All players will receive a default MVP pose. The top 3 players in Classic mode or the MVP of the winning squad in TDM will be featured
- In Vikendi, players will now leave footprints, trails and tire tracks on snow
- Added a dedicated button for climbing that can be enabled in the settings
- When killed by friendly fire, now players can decide if the teammate should lose merit or not
- Added a Godzilla theme. Godzilla themed lobby background will be available together with many themed events and rewards after the update
- Added new popularity gift and ranking reward. Every week, the top 100 players in the list may collect the title All-time Popularity or Recent Popularity
- Added Charisma Ranking. The permanent outfits and firearm/vehicle finishes collected by a player will increase their Charisma
New Achievements
- Victory Legion: Complete 1/5/10/20 matches with Dominating in Team Deathmatch
- Alpha & Omega: Get the first kill and final blow in a Team Deathmatch
- T-800: Achieve Terminator 1 time in Team Deathmatch
- Envoy of War: Complete a series of missions in Team Deathmatch.
Other Improvements
- Survive Till Dawn and Darkest Night changes:
1. The old zombies have been replaced by 4 types of new zombies
2. Liquid Nitrogen Grenades now leave behind a cloud of freezing smoke on the ground for a long period after explosion, reducing the movement speed of any unit in the area
3. Added new mode combat modifiers
4. Certain zombies now have new abilities: Tanks will empower nearby allies; Skinners can slow nearby players
5. A new factory has replaced the police station