PUBG Mobile Lite for Entry-Level Smartphones Launched In India

Tencent Games, the company behind the development of the famous game PUBG Mobile, has finally launched the full version of PUBG Mobile Lite in India. This particular version of the game is specially meant for the low-end smartphones which don't have bigger RAM and powerful chipsets. The lite version weighs less than 2GB of RAM and claims to run without any lags and glitches, it just needs 400MB for the installation.

Do note that PUBG Mobile Lite will be a little different from the original version. This will have a map of 60 players which will increase the pace of the game and it is said to last only for 10 minutes. Players will receive rewards and a lot more during the gameplay.

PUBG Mobile Lite Features And Highlights

The lite version will paradrop 60 players onto an island which is graphically 2km x 2km big. Like the typical PUBG Mobile here also players have to scavenge for their weapons, vehicles, and supplies while taking down the enemies and escaping the shrinking play zone to be the last player standing.

Being a lite version, the game doesn't compromise on the graphics and visual experience of the gameplay. It comes with the same HD maps, colors saturation and realistic graphics of the original version.

The game will also feature optimized map quality and the parachute loading screen. To complement the small map the developers have improved the building density and loot frequency.

"Players will now be able to heal themselves in all stance except for when they are prone. This is particularly useful in high latency conditions where movement actions might inhibit the healing mechanic in-game," reads the official page.

Apart from that, the new variant will feature increased bullet speed and ditch the bullet drop effect. In this variant, the Royal Pass is replaced by the Winner Pass which comes with fast achievement unlocks.

