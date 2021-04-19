PUBG Mobile Lite Update Explained: Season 24 Launch Date, Features Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile is still one of the most popular gaming platforms, despite its ban in India. Particularly, PUBG Mobile lite gamers have something to look forward to. The PUBG Mobile Lite global update is all set to launch, which would be the rollout of the new Season 24. The new season would bring in several new features.

PUBG Mobile Lite Update: Launch Details

Reports suggest the new PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season Pass 24 will begin on May 1, 2021, at around 7:30 IST. Going into the details, the current Winner Pass, which is the platform where gamers can get rewards and exclusive items, will come to an end on April 30. Soon after, the gamers will face a buffer period where they can't access or obtain any new rewards.

Next, the new PUBG Mobile LiteSeaon 24 Winner Pass will begin the next day, which is May 1. To note, PUBG Mobile Lite rolls out a new Winner Pass every month, giving players a chance to collect rewards. This also means Season 23 is currently underway and will come to an end pretty soon.

PUBG Mobile Lite Update: What To Expect

There have been several speculations about the features of the upcoming PUBG Mobile Lite update. To note, the Winner Pass is available in Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus paid plans. These can be purchased within the game for 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively. As mentioned, gamers get access to several rewards.

There are a few steps to be followed to upgrade to the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite. Firstly, you will need to the PUBG Mobile Lite app, where you need to select the WP icon. The Winner Pass page will reload within the app, after which, you need to select the Upgrade button. You can select the plan that suits your needs and purchase the PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass.

That said, the PUBG Mobile Lite and the PUBG Mobile app are banned in India. Downloading the game using the APK link is possible, however, it is illegal. It should also be noted that Krafton, the game developer, is planning to terminate the PUBG Lite game.

