PUBG Mobile Season 8 Leak With New Logo And Theme News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG Mobile one of the most played and popular mobile platform game has recently received its Season 7 update and the season is yet to end. But the rumors about the next season is already out. According to the latest leak, the Season 8 will arrive with a theme if ocean along with all new inclusion to the gameplay. Here are the details of the Season 8 leak.

According to the leak, the PUBG Mobile Season 8 will bring new changes which will include new skins, emotes, weapon, and rewards. The Ocean create will allow users to get rewards, new achievement tire, and updated profile avatars. However, the leak has not revealed that when it is going live so we have to keep an eye on the upcoming reports.

Mrs Ghost Gaming is the one who has revealed the information about the upcoming PUNG Mobile Season 8 leak. Ghost Gaming is one of the reliable sources and in the past also his predictions and leaks have turned turn when it comes to PUBG Mobile.

According to the leak, the new season will also bring a new logo which will feature octopus tentacles which will represent the ocean theme. The new update is said to bring a blue skin for the DP8 on the basis of ocean-theme. Scarlet Horror weapon will also arrive with the update.

New weapons also include PP bison gun and a new mission will also be included in the Season 8 called Perseverance. Do note that the company has not confirmed anything and all these are based on leaks and rumors, so it's better to wait for the official release.

Best Mobiles in India