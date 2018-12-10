ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

PUBG Vikendi snow map: Watch the gameplay trailer here

PUBG releases the official trailer for Vikendi snow map. Here is the full trailer.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    PlayerUnknow's Battleground widely known as PUBG has released the teaser of its new snow map called Vikendi last week. Now the company has revealed the official trailer of the map. Vikendi map is available for PC test servers right now and the official release of the map is slated on December 19. The map will be available on Xbox One users and PS4 user in January 2019.

     

    The trailer of the new map features impressive graphics along with the new settings. The video clip is around 3 minutes long, which showcase the new environment and the newly added assault rifle G36. The trailer also shows the canted red dots sights which are set to arrive in the next patch. It also shows the newly added snowmobiles which players can use to reach the play zone and kill the enemies.

    PUBG Vikendi snow map: Watch the gameplay trailer here

    The most important and interesting part of the video was the infrastructure design. The town areas look very intense for battle. The last part of the trailer focus on the new mode, "The Night Mode" and the hotspot location "The Cosmodrome".

    Players across the world have already started streaming the Vikendi snow map. So far the reviews about the new map are positive. Vikendi have the potential to become the best map in the game. The gameplay is very difficult, in the previous maps play have the advantage of hiding in the grass and rock during the last circle. But, this map is difficult because there is white snow all over and its very easy for others to notice you from a long distance. So the safe game under the grass is gone.

    PUBG Vikendi snow map: Watch the gameplay trailer here

     

    There is still some time to release the map for PUBG Mobile, we can expect that the developers will make the map available for iOS and Androids after the December 19 launch.

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 18:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue