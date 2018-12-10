PUBG Vikendi snow map: Watch the gameplay trailer here

PlayerUnknow's Battleground widely known as PUBG has released the teaser of its new snow map called Vikendi last week. Now the company has revealed the official trailer of the map. Vikendi map is available for PC test servers right now and the official release of the map is slated on December 19. The map will be available on Xbox One users and PS4 user in January 2019.

The trailer of the new map features impressive graphics along with the new settings. The video clip is around 3 minutes long, which showcase the new environment and the newly added assault rifle G36. The trailer also shows the canted red dots sights which are set to arrive in the next patch. It also shows the newly added snowmobiles which players can use to reach the play zone and kill the enemies.

The most important and interesting part of the video was the infrastructure design. The town areas look very intense for battle. The last part of the trailer focus on the new mode, "The Night Mode" and the hotspot location "The Cosmodrome".

Players across the world have already started streaming the Vikendi snow map. So far the reviews about the new map are positive. Vikendi have the potential to become the best map in the game. The gameplay is very difficult, in the previous maps play have the advantage of hiding in the grass and rock during the last circle. But, this map is difficult because there is white snow all over and its very easy for others to notice you from a long distance. So the safe game under the grass is gone.

There is still some time to release the map for PUBG Mobile, we can expect that the developers will make the map available for iOS and Androids after the December 19 launch.