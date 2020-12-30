Reliance Jio Join Hands With MediaTek To Launch Gaming Masters Event: Here's To Register News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has announced its partnership with MediaTek to launch an e-sports event in the country. This development comes after Jio completed its first gaming event called India ka Gaming Champion. Notably, the registration of the Gaming Masters event has already been started and will continue until January 9th, 2021.

The e-sports tournament will start on January 13, 2021, and continue until March 7, 2021. In fact, the entire tournament will be available on the company's sports channel called JioTV HD Esports and YouTube.

"Gaming Masters is a grassroots undertaking by MediaTek and Jio, that is meant to revolutionize online gaming," the statement said. It added that "The tournament is set to test gamer's skill, teamwork, and endurance in a virtual gaming arena while vying for a prize pool of Rs. 12,50,000."

Some Important Facts About Reliance Jio and MediaTek Gaming Event

First, you need to register yourself via this link https://play.jiogames.com/esports. Then, registrations are open for both Jio and non-Jio customers. It is worth mentioning that there will be no registration fee and it can be accessed by Indians only. Additionally, users are allowed to win Rs. 12.5 lakh. However, you should have a Jio number or MediaTek product. In case, you are looking for more information, then you should check this link

https://i.mediatek.com/free-fire-gaming-master-Jioesport.However, to play this game, users need to register themselves first.

How To Register Yourself For The Gaming Masters Event

First, you have to register on the given portal or website. Then, you have to create a team and enter your game ID and IN Game Name. After that, you have to click on FreeFire tournament to join the event for the Duos.

In case you are planning to play solo, then you need to go through these steps. You need to register on the portal again. Enter your game ID and IN Game Name. Then, you have to click on FreeFire tournament. especially for Solos and tap on the join option.

