Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Budget Smartphone Debuts With MediTek Helio G85 SoC

Xiaomi has added another affordable smartphone to its portfolio called the Redmi Note 9. The device has been announced alongside the Mi Note 10 Lite at the online launch event streamed at Xiaomi's YouTube channel and other social media handles. The device is launched with a punch-hole display, a quad-rear camera setup, and a fast-charging supported battery. Here is all you need to know about the latest Redmi smartphone:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Hardware And Software Features

Starting with the fascia, the Redmi Note 9 packs a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. It offers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and has a punch-hole positioned on the top-left housing the selfie camera. Speaking of which, the punch-hole accommodates a 13MP camera to click selfies and to make/receive video calls.

At the rear, the square-shaped module is equipped with a 48MP Samsung GM1 primary sensor that has an f/1.79 aperture. The imaging setup is completed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor which has an f/2.2 aperture and a set of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture functioning as macro and depth sensors.

The Redmi Note 9 is driven by the MediaTek Helio G85 mid-range processor with eight cores. The device is launched with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB native storage. It also supports up to 128GB external microSD card. Software is the same as the Mi Note 10 Lite, i.e, Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 skin on top.

For security, the fingerprint scanner is mounted on the rear panel just below the camera module. In the connectivity department, it packs some standard set of features like a USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The handset gets its fuel via a 5,020 mAh battery that is backed by 18W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Price And Availablity

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage comes with a $199 price tag which is approximately Rs. 15,071 in India. Similarly, the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model is announced at $249 which is around Rs. 22,644. The handset will be available for purchase from mid-May across the globe in Polar White, Midnight Grey, and Forest Green colors.

