Reliance Jio Ropes In Gaming Firm SEGA; Is Jio Foraying Into Games?

Reliance Jio has become really aggressive in terms of attracting smartphone users towards its platform. Earlier, the company added many new customers through its affordable plans; however, Jio has changed its strategy started focussing on other segments to target smartphone users.

Interestingly, the homegrown telecom operator has joined hands with Japanese gaming company SEGA, as it wants to bring new games to the Jio Games Store. The partnership will enable Jio users to install the SEGA on their set-top boxes, smartphones, and other devices.

The company said that JioFibre users will get access first. Under this partnership, users can access two classic games, such as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3.

Reliance Jio Eyeing Gaming Sector

Earlier, Reliance Jio used to sponsor esports gaming tournaments. However, this time Reliance Jio is targeting low-end smartphone users as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 games were launched in the 1990s, which means that these games will lack details and resolution like high-end games, such as Call of duty and Asphalt 9.

In addition, users do not need high-end chipsets to play SEGA games, which seems that Reliance Jio is focussing on low-end mobile phones as these devices do not support high-end games. This also means that both games might be available on the JioPhone also, as high-end games need more processing power.

Mobile Gaming Market In India

The gaming market is likely to reach $1.6 billion by the end of 2025 as smartphone penetration, internet usage, and demand for new gaming platforms have increased. In fact, data issued by Sensor Tower pointed out that 7.3 billion Indians installed new mobile games in 2020 due to lockdown.

This could also be a reason why Reliance Jio is focussing on the gaming segment. In addition, Reliance Jio wants to increase its average revenue per user, which is why it is planning to launch a smartphone with Google and also joined hands with affordable smartphone maker Itel. So, targeting the gaming segment shows that Jio might join hands with other smartphone companies which are making affordable smartphones in the country.

