    Remove Friends From BGMI: How To Remove Friends Or Unfriend On BGMI

    By
    |

    Battlegrounds Mobile India has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games. BGMI comes as a revamped PUBG Mobile game that's available only in India. However, one needs to be careful as their account can be banned. If you're looking for ways to remove friends from BGMi, we have listed the steps in detail.

     
    How To Remove Friends Or Unfriend On BGMI?

    Removing Friends From BGMI

    BGMI is finally available for everyone on Android as well as iPhone. Now, iPhone users who create and live-stream Battlegrounds Mobile India can enjoy it and share their experiences. BGMI settings are quite easy and simple to navigate. For instance, you can easily add friends on BGMI with just a few easy steps.

    Sometimes, we might even add a lot of people we're not acquainted with. This could be quite a menace sometimes when you might get several messages or something similar. Worry not. You can easily unfriend or remove friends from BGMI with just a few easy steps that are mentioned in detail below.

    How To Remove Friends From BGMI?

    Here are the steps to unfriend or remove friends from Battlegrounds Mobile India:

    Step 1: Open the BGMI app on your phone

    Step 2: Once the game loads, head over to the 'Friends Tab' on the life side of the screen

    Step 3: Here, you can find all your friends on BGMI

    Step 4: Now, select the three-lined menu option > Batch Manage

    Step 5: Here, you can find all your friends here with an option to block or unfriend them

    Step 6: You can select multiple friends here and click on the Delete option

    Step 7: Lastly, you'll get another pop-up to confirm if you want to unfriend them, select here

    BGMI Updates: Everything You Need To Know

    BGMI has begun taking stringent measures to ban accounts. One of the main reasons for getting your account banned is cheating. Hackers also make their way into the game and cheat their way into it. The latest BGMI update states that Krafton will be running a 24-hour duty to ensure that no one finds their way into the game. Cheaters and hackers will be banned instantly, the gaming company said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 17:40 [IST]
