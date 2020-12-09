Rs. 2.5 Crore Worth MSI NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPUs Robbed In China News oi-Vivek

NVIDIA recently launched the RTX 3000 series of GPUs, capable of up to 8K gaming. The RTX 3090 is the flagship GPU from the company and is currently very difficult to get one due to the limited supply. According to the recent update, it looks like one might have to wait for a few more weeks, as someone stole RTX 3090 GPUs worth Rs. 2.5 crores in China.

According to the report, 40 cargo boxes with RTX 3090 GPUs worth $336,500 have been stolen from the MSI's factory. The company has officially lodged a complaint and is even offering a reward of $15,000 for those who have a lead regarding the same.

According to the report, MSI believes that an insider has stolen these graphics cards. It does sound like someone with insider information must have flicked these graphics cards, as there is a huge demand for the same, even in the black market.

According to the retail price of the RTX 3090, MSI is missing around 220 graphics cards. So, it is not going to impact the overall availability of RTX 3090 across the globe, as MSI is not the only company that makes RTX 3090 graphics cards.

What Makes RTX 3090 GPU Unique?

The RTX 3090 GPU is based on the latest ampere architecture and is built on top of 8nm fabrication. It can handle 8K and 4K gaming without any issue, and it also comes with massive 24GB of video memory.

The NVIDIA RTX 3090 FE retails for Rs. 1,33,000, making it a much expensive GPU when compared to the RTX 3080 which we recently reviewed. Besides, it also comes with a new design (FE version), offering a much better cooling solution for a sustained peak graphics performance.

