Sachin Tendulkar, JetSynthesys launches Sachin Saga multiplayer virtual reality game

Sachin Tendulkar on Monday unveiled Sachin Saga VR Limited Edition Headset and the Sachin Saga VR Game. Launched at the CII India Gaming Show (IGS) - three-day international gaming, animation, and infotainment event in New Delhi.

The Sachin Saga VR Limited Edition Headset, Bluetooth Controller and Sachin Saga VR Game comes in an all-inclusive bundle priced at Rs. 1,499.

With the game, players test their batting reflexes facing bowlers at over 150KPH delivering balls tracked with real-time physics from pitch to wicketkeeper. With high-end VR graphics, they can also experience real-time shadows and motion captures by the Master Blaster himself with over 28 unique cricketing shots.

Speaking on the launch of Sachin Saga VR, Sachin Tendulkar said, "With VR, for the first time, the lines between gaming and real blur to give gamers an accurately simulated experience of the stadium, with real-time action right on their mobile screens. I thoroughly enjoyed reliving my matches with Sachin Saga VR, and I am sure it will resonate with cricket fans and gamers all over the world.

For the first time ever, gamers will be able to access the breadth of high-quality content with over 100 cricket matches in the Legend mode and take on international opponents in Quick Matches across real-world stadiums. They will also be able to compete in head-to-head multiplayer matches with friends and family.