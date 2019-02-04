ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Sachin Tendulkar, JetSynthesys launches Sachin Saga multiplayer virtual reality game

With high-end VR graphics, they can also experience real-time shadows and motion captures by the Master Blaster himself with over 28 unique cricketing shots.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sachin Tendulkar on Monday unveiled Sachin Saga VR Limited Edition Headset and the Sachin Saga VR Game. Launched at the CII India Gaming Show (IGS) - three-day international gaming, animation, and infotainment event in New Delhi.

    Sachin Tendulkar, JetSynthesys launches Sachin Saga VR game

     

    The Sachin Saga VR Limited Edition Headset, Bluetooth Controller and Sachin Saga VR Game comes in an all-inclusive bundle priced at Rs. 1,499.

    With the game, players test their batting reflexes facing bowlers at over 150KPH delivering balls tracked with real-time physics from pitch to wicketkeeper. With high-end VR graphics, they can also experience real-time shadows and motion captures by the Master Blaster himself with over 28 unique cricketing shots.

    Speaking on the launch of Sachin Saga VR, Sachin Tendulkar said, "With VR, for the first time, the lines between gaming and real blur to give gamers an accurately simulated experience of the stadium, with real-time action right on their mobile screens. I thoroughly enjoyed reliving my matches with Sachin Saga VR, and I am sure it will resonate with cricket fans and gamers all over the world.

    For the first time ever, gamers will be able to access the breadth of high-quality content with over 100 cricket matches in the Legend mode and take on international opponents in Quick Matches across real-world stadiums. They will also be able to compete in head-to-head multiplayer matches with friends and family.

    Read More About: vr game news
    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 19:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue