Scanner enables one touch overclocking on Nvidia RTX 20 series GPUs: Overclocking made easy

One can overclock RAM, CPU, and GPU.

By

    Nvidia will start shipping the RTX series GPUs from the last week of October. The Nvidia RTX or the 20 series of GPUs are the latest set of graphics cards from Nvidia based on Turing architecture.

    The latest GPUs from Nvidia (RTX series) comes with Ray Tracing technology, which was previously reserved for big budget movie making. The Ray Tracing technology will improve the overall gaming visuals. Albeit, the developer of a specific game, has to incorporate Ray Tracing.

    Overclocking Nvidia RTX GPUs

    Just like the Nvidia GTX 10 series GPUs, the RTX 20 series GPUs are also overclockable. However, the process of overclocking is a cumbersome process, and, users have to play a lot with the voltage, current, frequency, and fan speed to find the right spot and it might take days to overall by finding the perfect parameter that your system can handle.

    Overall RTX GPUs is easy: Thanks to Scanner

    Nvidia has come up with a special programme, where one can automatically overclock a GPU by just selecting the option scanner. The scanner will trail run some settings with various voltage, fan speed base frequency without crashing (which might take up to 20 minutes), and, will come up with an optimal option to overclock (which will not crash the system).

    However, one can also follow the traditional method of overclocking as well. The Scanner will be useful for the first time overclockers and who does not want to go deep into the subject of overclocking. Do note that, this method only works for GPU. Standard procedure has to be carried out to overclock CPU and RAM.

    Should you overclock your GPU?

    There is nothing wrong with overclocking a GPU, as it will improve the performance and will not void your warranty. That too with the Scanner you can overclock without any hassle.

    news Computer gpu NVIDIA pc how to
    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
