Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will skip the India launch News oi-Karan Sharma Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is not coming to India. But you can still grab the game.

One more game which is going to skip the release in India. Yes in the latest report by Gadget360 it has been confirmed that Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice is not going to make it to India. Expect India the game will be released in other countries for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

"Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is skipping a physical release due to publisher Activision's inability to match the price of the game digitally on PS Store, Microsoft Store, and Steam," anonymous retailers told Gadgets360.

So the game is not going to officially release in India which means players need to import the game disc from international gaming sites like Play-Asia or through the grey market. You can also get it from PS Store, Microsoft Store or from Steam. The Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will cost you Rs 3,999.

This is not the first time India is facing this, earlier Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 also get a delay in launch and the retail price was much higher than the digital price. There is no clarity why there is such a huge difference between digital and physical game purchase.

The best thing about the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is, you don't need a high-end gaming setup to play this game. Here is the requirement list which you should meet to play this game.

Minimum requirement

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760

Intel Core i3-2100

4GB RAM

Recommended specification

Nvidia Geforce GTX 970

Intel Core i5-2500K

8GB RAM

But do note that you need a powerful machine to run the game with 4K resolution at 60fps or more.