Share best clips from PUBG gameplay and win a gaming PC powered by Intel

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds widely known as PUBG is one of the most popular online game across the globe right now. Tencent Games are the one behind the development of this game. The company has decided to hold a new giveaway, in association with PC processor maker Intel. The contest was announced on Intel's Twitter handle, which also mentions a link to the contest website. The contest has already begun on January 2 and today is the last day to make your entry.

In this contest the participated need to collect in-game highlight video clips from any screen recording program and submit it to the online portal to win prizes. Do note that participants need to upload their video to Gfycat or YouTube. You can submit as many clips as you want to submit by providing a Stream name and PUBG handle for each video.

The contest is only open for Indian players and they must have to be 18 years of age or older. The prizes are divided into two categories one is Grand Prizes and another is Weekly Prizes. If you are winning the Grand Prizes then you will get the gaming PCs powered by 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a PUBG case. The weekly winners will get Level 3 bags, PUBGmouse surfaces, and t-shirts.

The Intel Tweet reads, Submit your favourite PUBG moments to the Highlight Clip Challenge for chances to win exclusive prizes! Only 100 a week though, so first come, first served!" The prizes will be distributed in the following categories.

Best Snipe

Best Vehicle Kill

Best Vehicle Trick

Best Grenade Kill

Best Team Revive

Funniest Moment.

