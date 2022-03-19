Sharing Xbox Clips To Twitter Might Get Difficult; Gamers Have To Use Their Phones Instead News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Microsoft Xbox is one of the most popular and widely used gaming platforms. Gamers can easily click screenshots or record videos on their Xbox consoles and share them on Twitter. However, a new report claims this is about to change now. Microsoft is apparently working on curbing direct access to Twitter from Xbox.

Sharing Xbox Clips On Twitter To Get Difficult

A report by Windows Central talks about an insider build that has removed the option to share Xbox clips and videos directly to Twitter. Instead, gamers will now need to share their Xbox clippings from their phone. The reason behind the new move is unclear and Microsoft hasn't commented, says a report from The Verge.

Sony PS5, as well as Nintendo Switch, allow gamers to directly post their clips to Twitter. Removing the feature from Xbox could be a huge downside for Microsoft. That said, a lot of aspects are still unclear. For one, we're unsure if the new restriction to share Xbox clips to Twitter will apply to all.

How To Share Xbox Clips From Your Phone?

If Microsoft ultimately removes the feature to share Xbox clips to Twitter, you will have to use your smartphone for the same. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Take a screenshot or a video of your game on Xbox

Step 2: You'll find a pop-up menu with options to share it to your phone

Step 3: You will now get a notification to your phone about a new screenshot or a clip from your Xbox

Step 4: Open the Xbox app on your phone to save the post. You can share it on social media using your phone now.

Sharing Xbox clips directly to Twitter was a handy feature, especially for those intense gamers who uploaded tweets in an instant. Interestingly, Sony and Nintendo have added features to share screenshots from PS5 and Switch to the users' phones.

Reports say a lot of people prefer getting the screenshots to their phones before sharing them on social media. But having a direct option to share on Twitter or other apps is also a valid choice that gamers like. It remains to see what Microsoft will do about the Twitter sharing feature.

